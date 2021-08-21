Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has leaked once again ahead of its impending launch. The phone has been spotted in 360-degree renders that have tipped its design from all angles. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is rumoured to be an affordable model in the Galaxy S21 series. It is likely to make compromises in specifications to reduce the price, but the design language should resonate with the flagship Galaxy S21 series. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Tipster Evan Blass has leaked 360-degree renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in multiple colours. The phone is seen in blue, grey, green, violet, and white finishes. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to get the same camera module design at the back as the other Galaxy S21 models. The phone as seen in renders incorporates a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch flat display in the front. The bezel surrounding the display is very thin. The speaker grille, the SIM tray, and the USB Type-C port are situated at the bottom edge, whereas the buttons are situated on the right edge. There will likely be an in-display fingerprint sensor on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Past leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has already been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and China's 3C certification websites, both of which have listed its 45W and 25W fast charging features. It was also spotted on Geekbench with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood and 8GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to measure 155.7x74.5x7.9mm. A separate report also suggested that the handset will come with a 4,500mAh battery — slightly bigger than the Galaxy S21's 4,000mAh pack. Samsung is yet to officially announce the Galaxy S21 FE.