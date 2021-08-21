Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 360-Degree Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Flat Display

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is likely to have the same design language as the other models in the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 August 2021 14:37 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 360-Degree Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Flat Display

Photo Credit: Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch seems to be delayed due to production issues

  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may come in Black, Green, Purple, and White
  • The rumoured phone is expected to sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may come with a Snapdragon 888 SoC

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has leaked once again ahead of its impending launch. The phone has been spotted in 360-degree renders that have tipped its design from all angles. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is rumoured to be an affordable model in the Galaxy S21 series. It is likely to make compromises in specifications to reduce the price, but the design language should resonate with the flagship Galaxy S21 series. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Tipster Evan Blass has leaked 360-degree renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in multiple colours. The phone is seen in blue, grey, green, violet, and white finishes. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to get the same camera module design at the back as the other Galaxy S21 models. The phone as seen in renders incorporates a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch flat display in the front. The bezel surrounding the display is very thin. The speaker grille, the SIM tray, and the USB Type-C port are situated at the bottom edge, whereas the buttons are situated on the right edge. There will likely be an in-display fingerprint sensor on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Past leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has already been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and China's 3C certification websites, both of which have listed its 45W and 25W fast charging features. It was also spotted on Geekbench with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood and 8GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to measure 155.7x74.5x7.9mm. A separate report also suggested that the handset will come with a 4,500mAh battery — slightly bigger than the Galaxy S21's 4,000mAh pack. Samsung is yet to officially announce the Galaxy S21 FE.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 360-Degree Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Flat Display
