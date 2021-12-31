Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases have been accidentally revealed by the South Korean company ahead of its official announcement. The company appears to have a total of 15 cases in plans for the Galaxy S21 FE that will be available in a variety of colour options. In addition to the traditional Silicone cases, the phone may have options such as Smart Clear View and Thin Strap. The colour options of the cases appear to be aligning with the shades of the Galaxy S21 FE.

As reported by SamMobile, GalaxyVilaga spotted that the Samsung Hungarian website prematurely revealed the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases. The official site pulled the listing at the time of writing, though the news source was able to collect the details from its brief appearance.

Samsung is said to have shown 15 cases for the Galaxy S21 FE in five different types, two of them are transparent with no colour. The other three models, in contrast, have colour options matching with those of the Galaxy S21 FE — if we trust the rumour mill and consider that the phone will be available in Black (Graphite), Lavender, Olive, and White.

The transparent ones will comprise simple Transparent case as well as the Transparent Standing case. Samsung will also have the Silicone case for the Galaxy S21 FE in Black, Lavender, Olive, Red, and White colours, according to the online listing.

In addition to the regular cases, there could be a Smart Clear View case in Black, Lavender, Olive, and White as well as the Thin Strap case with a hand strap attached to the back in Lime Green, Navy Blue, Orange, and Yellow colours. The colour seems to be limited to the strap as the case appears to be transparent.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases appeared online

Photo Credit: Samsung/ GalaxyVilaga

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is still not confirmed by the company. It is, though, tipped for January. The phone also recently appeared in unboxing and review videos.

Earlier this month, the Samsung Ireland website briefly listed Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with its pricing and variant details. The phone surfaced with a starting price of EUR 769 (roughly Rs. 64,600) for the 128GB model, while its 256GB option appeared at EUR 839 (roughly Rs. 70,400).