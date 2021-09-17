Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launch could be around the corner as the smartphone's support page has gone live on Samsung's German website. The South Korean tech giant has not made any official announcement regarding the launch date. However, since the support page of the phone has been made live, a launch could be expected soon. The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be a successor to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE that was unveiled in September last year. The 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE could be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, while the 4G variant packs an Exynos 990 chip.

The support page listing has mentioned the smartphone with its model number — SM-G990B/DS. No details on the specifications of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G were seen on the page.

Past leaks have suggested that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and feature 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Tipster Evan Blass has suggested that the handset will come in Blue, Grey, Green, Violet, and White finishes. The smartphone has been spotted on China's 3C certification website and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, indicating its 45W and 25W fast charging features. A separate report also suggested that the handset will come with a 4,500mAh battery — slightly bigger than the Galaxy S21's 4,000mAh unit. Samsung is yet to officially announce the Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to get the same camera module design on the back as the other Galaxy S21 models. It is likely to have a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch flat display at the front. There will likely be an in-display fingerprint sensor on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G was launched in India in March this year.

