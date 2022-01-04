Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was launched on Tuesday — months after being a part of the rumour mill. The new Samsung phone comes as a tweaked variant of the regular Galaxy S21 and a successor to the Galaxy S20 FE. The smartphone features triple rear cameras and a 120Hz AMOLED display. It also comes with up to 8GB of RAM and maximum of 256GB onboard storage. As a successor to the Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is claimed to have an improved Night Mode. The new phone also continues the legacy of the Galaxy S21 series with the same Contour-Cut frame design and elevated rear camera module.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price, availability

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price has been set at GBP 699 (roughly Rs. 70,200) for the 128GB storage variant and EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 75,200) for the 256GB option, as per a listing on the Samsung UK website. The phone comes in Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White colours and is going on sale in various parts of the world starting January 11.

Official details about the India launch of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE are yet to be revealed. However, a recent report suggested that the phone could debut in the country alongside its global launch.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G runs on Android 12 with One UI 4 on top. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLE 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. The SoC is speculated to be Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 — depending on the market. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup which houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter.

For selfies and video chats, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G carries a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyro, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also packs an in-display (optical) fingerprint sensor.

Samsung has provided a 4,500mAh battery on the Galaxy S21 FE 5G which supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The phone also comes with Samsung's Wireless PowerShare feature for wirelessly charging other devices.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes in an IP68-certified build that helps resist dust and water to some extent. Besides, the phone measures 155.7x74.5x7.9mm and weighs 177 grams.

