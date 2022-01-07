Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G India launch date has been set for January 10, the South Korean tech giant confirmed to Gadgets 360. The Samsung phone debuted in markets including the US, UK, and Europe earlier this week. It comes as a successor to the Galaxy S20 FE 5G and is a tweaked variant of the regular Galaxy S21. The smartphone comes with features including a 120Hz AMOLED display and triple rear cameras. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G also carries up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Samsung confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it is launching Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India on Monday, January 10. The smartphone has been teased on Amazon and is available for pre-registrations in the country, with its sale scheduled to begin on January 11.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price in India (expected)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price in India is rumoured to start at Rs. 52,000, though the phone could be available between Rs. 48,000 and Rs. 49,000. Samsung is, however, yet to officially announce the pricing details.

Earlier this week, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was launched in the UK at GBP 699 (roughly Rs. 70,400) for the 128GB storage variant and GBP 749 (roughly Rs. 75,400) for the 256GB option. The phone comes in Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White colours.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specifications

The global variant of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G runs on Android 12 with One UI 4 on top. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC, along with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup which houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens, along with a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter.

For selfies and video chats, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G carries 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has an under-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 4,500mAh battery which supports 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.