Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G India Launch Date Set for January 10: Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price in India may start at Rs. 52,000.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 January 2022 18:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G India Launch Date Set for January 10: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes as the successor to the Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G India launch will take place next week
  • The Samsung phone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G features up to 8GB of RAM

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G India launch date has been set for January 10, the South Korean tech giant confirmed to Gadgets 360. The Samsung phone debuted in markets including the US, UK, and Europe earlier this week. It comes as a successor to the Galaxy S20 FE 5G and is a tweaked variant of the regular Galaxy S21. The smartphone comes with features including a 120Hz AMOLED display and triple rear cameras. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G also carries up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G India launch date

Samsung confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it is launching Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India on Monday, January 10. The smartphone has been teased on Amazon and is available for pre-registrations in the country, with its sale scheduled to begin on January 11.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price in India (expected)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price in India is rumoured to start at Rs. 52,000, though the phone could be available between Rs. 48,000 and Rs. 49,000. Samsung is, however, yet to officially announce the pricing details.

Earlier this week, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was launched in the UK at GBP 699 (roughly Rs. 70,400) for the 128GB storage variant and GBP 749 (roughly Rs. 75,400) for the 256GB option. The phone comes in Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White colours.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specifications

The global variant of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G runs on Android 12 with One UI 4 on top. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC, along with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup which houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens, along with a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter.

For selfies and video chats, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G carries 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has an under-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 4,500mAh battery which supports 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More

