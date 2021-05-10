Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) launch timeline has been tipped by a report. As per the report, the smartphones may be launched in August 2021. If true, Samsung would be launching two of these three smartphones earlier than their predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip was launched in February 2020, while the Galaxy Z Fold 2 was launched in September 2020, and the Galaxy S20 FE was launched in October 2020.

The timeline for launch of the three Samsung smartphones — Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 3 — has been tipped by South Korean news outlet Yonhap. As mentioned, the launch timeline for the three smartphones is said to be August 2021. The report cites industry insiders to claim the reason for the earlier than their usual launches to make up for the fact the Galaxy Note series is anticipated to be skipped this year, thanks to chip shortages. However, there is no official information from Samsung about the phones or when they would launch.

An earlier report claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be launched on August 3 and will carry a price ranging from $999 (roughly Rs. 73,000) to $1,199 (roughly Rs. 88,000). The clamshell foldable smartphone may also support the S Pen stylus. It is also tipped to feature 15W fast charging. Recent leaked images show that the smartphone may feature a two-tone colour scheme that will incorporate the second display.

Another report claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with an under-display selfie camera and support for S Pen - though a hybrid one. Samsung may offer the smartphone in three colour options namely Black, Dark Green, and Silver.

Earlier, notable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka @OnLeaks tipped the design of the Galaxy S21 FE. The design is expected to be similar to the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ smartphones. A report had also claimed that the Galaxy S21 FE will feature a 4,500mAh battery - bigger than the vanilla Galaxy S21 that features a 4,000mAh battery. Lastly, Samsung may have already begun production for the Fan Edition smartphone for 2021.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.