Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch may be delayed as the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) 5G may launch in January, as per a report. The Galaxy S22 series was earlier said to debut in January but may now launch in February. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G may reportedly have a silent launch in January. The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G seems more viable for early next year as its support page was spotted in Germany last month.

As per a report by SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G may have a soft launch — silently launched through a press release — in January. The Samsung smartphone's launch has been tipped multiple times but it kept on getting delayed, possibly due to the global semiconductor chip shortage. It is said that the Fan Edition smartphone may have limited availability. It may only be available in certain markets in January while other markets may have to wait.

The launch for the Galaxy S21 FE 5G seems imminent as a support page has been spotted on Samsung's Germany website. The support page mentions SM-G990B/DS as the model number of the Fan Edition smartphone. The DS at the end of the model designation hints at the dual-SIM capability of the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Previous leaks suggest that the Samsung smartphone may be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

SamMobile also mentions that Samsung may launch the Galaxy S22 series in February through a Galaxy Unpacked event. It is said that Samsung may launch the new non-foldable flagship series before the 2022 edition of the Mobile World Congress kicks off on February 28. Samsung may unveil a new device at the smartphone trade show in Barcelona next year.