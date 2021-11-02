Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) launch seems to finally be around the corner as some images have surfaced online that show the design of the back panel of the smartphone. These back panels show a design very similar to the Galaxy S21 series. The images show the upcoming smartphone with a triple rear camera setup in a rectangular module in the top left corner. Earlier this week, it was reported that the Galaxy S21 FE will be globally unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022.

Tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) shared some images of the rear panel of the soon-to-be-launched Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The tweet has images for four colours for the back panel — Cream, Grey, Pink, and White. At the bottom of the panel there is a Samsung logo with the standard bunch of regulatory labels. These images also hint at the design of the camera module — that will have a triple rear camera setup in a rectangular housing. The LED flash is seemingly placed outside the housing.

S21 FE rear cover with a lot less watermark. pic.twitter.com/vj2xv66Hwe — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) November 1, 2021

Quandt further shared that the back panel of the Galaxy S21 FE is already available in spare parts stores in the UK. A listing on Headlane shows the back panel is available for GBP 11.80 (roughly Rs. 1,200) with 5 units available in the UK and 12 in the Netherlands. The listing mentions that the back panel is for a Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-G990.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Galaxy S21 FE will be unveiled globally at CES 2022. The electronics expo is said to begin on January 5 and end on January 8 and be held in Las Vegas, Nevada. This corroborates a previous report that tipped the launch date as January 11. According to the report, the tech community has argued that the launch of the Fan Edition smartphone seems plausible as it will not face much competition during the expo.