Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S21 Tipped to Have Up to 35 Percent Better Battery Life Than Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S21 Exynos 2100 variant is tipped to get a 25 to 35 percent longer battery life than the Exynos Samsung Galaxy S20 variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 January 2021 18:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S21 Tipped to Have Up to 35 Percent Better Battery Life Than Galaxy S20

Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy S21 Snapdragon variant is tipped to offer 15 percent better battery life than Galaxy S20

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 battery capabilities have been tipped on Twitter
  • Exynos version of Galaxy S21 is said to have up to 35 percent improvement
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 battery capacity (mAh) could be identical to Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S21 battery performance has been tipped to improve over the Galaxy S20. The new flagship model is speculated to come in Snapdragon and Exynos variants (just like its predecessors) and both variants are tipped to get significant improvement in battery life. However, an earlier tipster had suggested that the Galaxy S21 — expected to be part of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series along with Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra — would have a similar battery (mAh) capacity as the Galaxy S20 so it looks like this is a case of better battery optimisation, rather than a bigger battery in the phone. Samsung is also expected to offer fast wired and wireless charging support on the Samsung Galaxy S21.

A YouTuber, who is available on Twitter with username @TheGalox_, has suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S21 running on Samsung's Exynos 2100 SoC would deliver between 25 to 35 percent better battery life over the Exynos 990-powered Galaxy S20. Meanwhile, he said the Snapdragon 888 SoC variant of the Galaxy S21 has around 15 percent better battery life than the Galaxy S20 powered by the Snapdragon 865.

This means that the Galaxy S21 — irrespective of the chipset — could get an average improvement of 20 percent in battery life over the Galaxy S20. However, an earlier report suggested that the Galaxy S21 will have the same 4,000mAh battery capacity as its predecessor.

This suggests that Samsung may use some software-based improvements to enhance battery life on the new model. The improvement could also chiefly be in place due to the improved power efficiency of the new chipsets.

Qualcomm underlined Snapdragon 888 SoC's superior power efficiency while launching it last month. The Adreno 660 GPU, which is an integrated part of the Snapdragon 888, is also touted to deliver 20 percent better power efficiency compared to the previous generation GPU. We are, however, yet to see what Samsung has to say for its Exynos 2100 SoC that is yet to debut in the market.

Some recent reports suggested that the regular Samsung Galaxy S21 — alongside the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra — will come without an in-box charger. The upcoming flagship phone is also tipped to support fast charging.

As Samsung is yet to make an official announcement about the Galaxy S21 series, it is safe to take the rumoured battery life details with some scepticism. That said, the launch of the Galaxy S21 series is expected on January 14, so we can expect some more rumours and leaks surfacing online in the run-up to the launch.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi 7 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With December 2020 Security Patch in India: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 Tipped to Have Up to 35 Percent Better Battery Life Than Galaxy S20
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. AmazonBasics Ultra-HD TVs Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 29,999
  2. BSNL Extends Free SIM Offer Till January 31; Two Plans Revised
  3. Realme UI 2.0 Open Beta Early Access Available for Realme 6 Pro
  4. Xiaomi Mi 11 Sold 350,000 Units in 5 Minutes During First Sale: Report
  5. Vi Wants People to Upgrade to 4G by Going Out Physically
  6. Redmi 9T Rumoured to Debut on January 8
  7. Realme Watch S Pro Review
  8. PlayStation 5 India Launch Set for February 2, Pre-Orders Start January 12
  9. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS Laptop With Ryzen 5000-Series CPU Surfaces
  10. Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) With 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 CPU Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Tipped to Have Up to 35 Percent Better Battery Life Than Galaxy S20
  2. Redmi 7 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With December 2020 Security Patch in India: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Live Images Purportedly Appear on Taiwan’s NCC Site
  4. Apple’s Foldable iPhone Prototypes Pass Internal Durability Test at Foxconn Factory: Report
  5. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS Laptop With Ryzen 5000-Series CPU Spotted on Amazon, Launch Expected at CES 2021
  6. Realme UI 2.0 Open Beta, Based on Android 11, Released for Realme 6 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, More Phones
  7. Tencent Games Said to Be Removed From Huawei App Store Over Revenue Dispute
  8. Mi A3 Android 11 Update Rollout Halted After Receiving Bricking Complaints From Users
  9. IndiGo Claims Servers Hacked in December, Internal Documents May Get Uploaded on Public Platforms
  10. Xiaomi Mi 11 Sold 350,000 Units in First 5 Minutes of Going on Sale: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com