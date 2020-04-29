Samsung's top of the line smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, was launched in two colour variants only, Cosmic Black and Cosmic Gray. The South Korean company has now released a new White colour variant for the phone. This new colour variant is exclusive to the Chinese market at the moment but we hope it is made available in other markets soon. This new White colour variant does not have a gradient finish and is more like the classic white colour Samsung phones used to ship with.

The news of the new colour variant was published by Anzhuo that spotted a poster with the new colour variant of the device. We did report that a new colour variant for the Galaxy S20 Ultra is on the cards. The new colour isn't as flashy as we were expecting it to be but it is livelier than the Black and Gray variants, currently on sale.

While the Galaxy S20 Ultra gets a fresh paintjob, the rest of the internals remain the same. It is powered by the Samsung Exynos 990 SoC and includes 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. It is worth noting that the white colour variant will have 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage only. This storage capacity is expandable up to 1TB. The Galaxy S20 Ultra packs a quad-camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle-camera, 48-megapixel telephoto camera and a depth vision camera.

Samsung ships the Galaxy S20 Ultra with One UI 2.1, based on Android 10. It has a big 6.9-inch QHD+ display with a hole-punch cutout that houses a 40-megapixel selfie camera. This big phone has a massive 5,000mAh battery and ships with a 45W charger in the box.