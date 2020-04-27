Samsung Galaxy S20 series phones' buyers in India, who pre-booked them but were not able to collect the phone and redeem the benefits of the pre-order offers, can feel relieved as the company has come to their rescue. Samsung has extended the date until which customers who did the pre-bookings can collect the smartphones and activate them for the pre-booking offers until May 20. The previous date was of April 30. This deadline became impractical due to the enforcement of a countrywide lockdown. The South Korean mobile phones manufacturer also said the several offers that it provided to its consumers in India will be redeemable till June 15.

Samsung said in a statement that owing to the lockdown in the country, the customers have been given an extended period of time to collect their phones. The collection is not possible until May 3, according to the most recent guidelines by the authorities.



The company further said, “Pre-booked consumers, who purchase and activate their devices on or before May 20, will be able to redeem the below offers till June 15, 2020.” The offers detailed by the company are mentioned below:

Upgrade offer

Avail an additional bonus of up to Rs. 5,000 with the upgrade offer on purchase of Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra in India.

Galaxy Buds+ offer

Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-booking consumers can get Galaxy Buds+ worth Rs. 11,990 at Rs. 1,999 and Galaxy S20 pre-booking consumers can get Galaxy Buds+ at Rs. 2,999. This offer can be redeemed by June 15.

Samsung Care+ offer

Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-booking consumers can get Samsung Care+ benefits worth Rs. 3,999 at Rs. 1,999. This offer can be redeemed by June 15.

Double Data - Telecom offers

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone to provide double data benefits to Galaxy S20 subscribers.

YouTube Premium offer

Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra consumers get 4-month subscription for YouTube Premium.

Previously, Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ went on sale in India in March. Samsung Galaxy S20 is priced at Rs. 66,999 for its sole 128GB storage variant in India. It can be purchased in Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray colour options. The Galaxy S20+ has a price tag of Rs. 73,999 and is available in a similar choice of colours as the Galaxy S20, but misses out on the Cloud Pink colour.