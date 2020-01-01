Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 to Succeed Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+ Successor Will Debut as Galaxy S20 Ultra: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20 to Succeed Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+ Successor Will Debut as Galaxy S20 Ultra: Report

Galaxy S10’s successor will reportedly be marketed as the Galaxy S20+.

By | Updated: 1 January 2020 13:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20 to Succeed Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+ Successor Will Debut as Galaxy S20 Ultra: Report

The new leak suggests there won’t be a phone called Samsung Galaxy S20e

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 is said to succeed the Galaxy S10e
  • The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra name is yet to be finalised
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ might pack a 6.7-inch display

Samsung Galaxy S11 might not be the official name of the Galaxy S10 successor, instead, Samsung was recently tipped to go for Galaxy S20 name for its next flagship. Now, a new leak suggests that the Galaxy S10e successor may not be called Galaxy S20e, as one would suspect. Likewise, the successor to the Galaxy S10+ will not be called Galaxy S20+. Quashing all previous speculations, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will reportedly succeed the Galaxy S10+. Additionally, the screen size for each of the three upcoming phones has also surfaced online prior to their rumoured debut in February.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) shared via a tweet that the Galaxy S20 will succeed the Galaxy S10e, and that there is no Galaxy S20e. The standard Galaxy S10's successor will be called the Galaxy S20+. As for the successor to the Galaxy S10+, it might end up being called the Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, the S20 Ultra name has reportedly not been finalised and might eventually be changed.

So this is how things might actually turn out to be:

  • Galaxy S10e successor, tentatively called Galaxy S11e, becomes Galaxy S20
  • Galaxy S11, the alleged successor to Galaxy S10, will be named Galaxy S20+
  • Galaxy S11+, the successor to Galaxy S10+, might debut as Galaxy S20 Ultra

The tipster retweeted another post that suggests the Samsung Galaxy S20 will reportedly pack a 6.2-inch display, while the Galaxy S20+ might come with a 6.7-inch screen. On the other hand, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is said to feature a 6.9-inch panel. If previous leaks are anything to go by, all three phones might feature a hole-punch display, and will include some seriously impressive imaging hardware that includes a 108-megapixel main camera and a 48-meapixel telephoto lens.

Samsung Galaxy S11 Tipped to Pack 108-Megapixel Camera, Might Offer 5x Optical Zoom Support

Samsung Galaxy S11 Series Phones Tipped to Pack 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, Galaxy S11+ Might Feature Custom 108-Megapixel Sensor

Samsung Galaxy S11 Series, Galaxy Fold 2 Rumoured to Launch on February 11

Samsung Galaxy S11 May Feature Unannounced Exynos 9830, Snapdragon 865 SoCs: Report

Samsung Galaxy S11 Series, Galaxy Fold Successor Tipped to Launch February 18

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11 Plus
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Realme X50 5G Teaser Shows Off the Front, Reveals Pill-Shaped Dual Selfie Camera Module
Beware of the Smart Device: Ways to Stay Private and Safe

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 to Succeed Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+ Successor Will Debut as Galaxy S20 Ultra: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M21 Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. RIL Introduces JioMart Grocery Delivery Service as Its E-Commerce Venture
  3. Realme 5i Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Next Week’s Launch
  4. TCL to Unveil Next-Generation Mini-LED Technology at CES 2020
  5. Scientists Discover Three New Planets With Density Lesser Than Cotton Candy
  6. Musk Shares Video of Simulated Crew Dragon Mission to the ISS
  7. Realme 5i to Launch on January 6, Specifications Tipped by Online Listing
  8. Apple to Launch High-End iPhone Model Without Notch in 2020: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Leaked Live Images Show a Familiar Design
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 299, Rs. 491 Broadband Plans With 20Mbps Internet Speed
#Latest Stories
  1. Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Hacked on New Year's Eve, Offensive Tweets Posted
  2. Elon Musk Shares Video of Simulated Crew Dragon Mission to the ISS
  3. Samsung's First Truly Bezel-Less 8K TV Leaked in Promotional Images Prior to CES 2020 Launch
  4. Realme 5i Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Official Launch, Key Specifications Tipped
  5. 'Facebook Is the New Cigarettes for Our Society', Needs Regulation: Salesforce Co-CEO
  6. Telegram Update Brings ‘Send When Online’ Feature, Improved Location Sharing, More
  7. Oppo Reno S Gets Certified by US FCC, 4,100mAh Battery and Waterdrop Notch Tipped
  8. Apple to Launch High-End iPhone Model in 2020 With In-Display Touch ID, Ditching Face ID Completely: Report
  9. Chandrayaan-3 Approved Months After Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander Failure, Will Not Carry an Orbiter
  10. Astronauts for Gaganyaan Mission Identified, Training Begins This Month: ISRO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.