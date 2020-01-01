Samsung Galaxy S11 might not be the official name of the Galaxy S10 successor, instead, Samsung was recently tipped to go for Galaxy S20 name for its next flagship. Now, a new leak suggests that the Galaxy S10e successor may not be called Galaxy S20e, as one would suspect. Likewise, the successor to the Galaxy S10+ will not be called Galaxy S20+. Quashing all previous speculations, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will reportedly succeed the Galaxy S10+. Additionally, the screen size for each of the three upcoming phones has also surfaced online prior to their rumoured debut in February.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) shared via a tweet that the Galaxy S20 will succeed the Galaxy S10e, and that there is no Galaxy S20e. The standard Galaxy S10's successor will be called the Galaxy S20+. As for the successor to the Galaxy S10+, it might end up being called the Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, the S20 Ultra name has reportedly not been finalised and might eventually be changed.

So this is how things might actually turn out to be:

Galaxy S10e successor, tentatively called Galaxy S11e, becomes Galaxy S20

Galaxy S11, the alleged successor to Galaxy S10, will be named Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S11+, the successor to Galaxy S10+, might debut as Galaxy S20 Ultra

The tipster retweeted another post that suggests the Samsung Galaxy S20 will reportedly pack a 6.2-inch display, while the Galaxy S20+ might come with a 6.7-inch screen. On the other hand, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is said to feature a 6.9-inch panel. If previous leaks are anything to go by, all three phones might feature a hole-punch display, and will include some seriously impressive imaging hardware that includes a 108-megapixel main camera and a 48-meapixel telephoto lens.

Samsung Galaxy S11 Tipped to Pack 108-Megapixel Camera, Might Offer 5x Optical Zoom Support

Samsung Galaxy S11 Series Phones Tipped to Pack 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, Galaxy S11+ Might Feature Custom 108-Megapixel Sensor

Samsung Galaxy S11 Series, Galaxy Fold 2 Rumoured to Launch on February 11

Samsung Galaxy S11 May Feature Unannounced Exynos 9830, Snapdragon 865 SoCs: Report

Samsung Galaxy S11 Series, Galaxy Fold Successor Tipped to Launch February 18