Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Official Trailer Allegedly Leaked Hours Before Launch

Galaxy S20 series trailer video shows the three upcoming phones from all angles.

By | Updated: 11 February 2020 19:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Official Trailer Allegedly Leaked Hours Before Launch

Samsung Galaxy S20 series will go official at the Galaxy Unpacked event today

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 series' leaked trailer looks like the real deal
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 will reportedly pack triple rear cameras
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will sport a 108-megapixel camera

Samsung is apparently having a hard time containing leaks surrounding its upcoming products, especially the Galaxy S20 series. At this point, we know almost everything about the Galaxy S20 series phones, their design, internal pricing, hardware, and even the pricing. Now, merely a few hours before the Galaxy Unpacked event kicks off in San Francisco, the official Samsung Galaxy S20 series presentation video intended to be played at the launch event has allegedly been leaked, and from the looks of it, the video appears to be the real deal.

The video, which is claimed to be the official Galaxy S20 series trailer, comes courtesy of DroidHolic. The video shows the Galaxy S20 and its triple rear camera setup, alongside the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra duo with their quad rear camera setup. Talking about the Galaxy S20, it is tipped to pack a 6.2-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) Super AMOLED display. It will draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

 

As for the Galaxy S20+, it will pack a larger 6.7-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) Super AMOLED display. Its camera hardware includes a 12-megapixel main camera, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle snapper, and a ToF camera. Selfies on the Galaxy S20 and S20+ will be handled by a 10-megapixel camera.

Coming to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, its internal hardware is claimed to include a 6.9-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 32000 pixels) Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage. The camera hardware of the Galaxy S20 Ultra includes a 108-megapixel main snapper, assisted by a 48-megapixel telephoto camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a ToF lens, while the front hosts a 40-megapixel selfie camera.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 specifications, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Samsung Galaxy M31 Specifications Surface Online, Rumoured to Feature Up to 8GB RAM

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Official Trailer Allegedly Leaked Hours Before Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Set for February 25: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro Leak Hints at Phone's Design, Specifications
  3. OnePlus Teases Power Bank With Fast Charging Support
  4. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  5. Mi 10 Official Render Reveals Its Design Ahead of February 13 Launch
  6. Realme X50 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Set to Debut on February 24
  7. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review
  8. Redmi Power Banks With Support for Up to 18W Charging Launched in India
  9. Realme C3 With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition With Snapdragon 765 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Official Trailer Allegedly Leaked Hours Before Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 Specifications Surface Online, Rumoured to Feature Up to 8GB RAM
  3. Microsoft Office Apps for iOS, iPadOS Get a Design Makeover, New Features
  4. Samsung Aims to Ship 2.5 Million Galaxy Z Flip Units This Year
  5. Vivo V19 Pro to Launch in India on March 3, Pre-Bookings to Start Soon: Report
  6. Honor Magic Watch 2 42mm Model Finally Goes on Sale in India Today: All You Need to Know
  7. Honor 30 Series Tipped to Launch in April, Honor MagicPad Tablet Also Expected
  8. Airtel Launches 4 New International Roaming Recharge Plans With Data, Voice Calling Benefits
  9. NGO Urges Supreme Court to Stop WhatsApp Pay Trials in India
  10. 'Autofill Code From Messages' Feature Surfaces to Make Entering 2FA Codes From SMS Easier: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.