While Samsung is busy preparing its next-generation flagship phones that may debut under the Galaxy S11 or Galaxy S20 series, an APK teardown from the latest One UI 2.0 update suggests some of the features that we would see in the upcoming Galaxy models. The teardown shows a list of new camera features as well as some battery-focussed developments that are likely to arrive on the successors to the Galaxy S10-series. Some of the suggested features are also speculated to be a part of the clamshell form-factor based new Samsung foldable phone.

The fresh teardown has been sourced from the One UI 2.0 update that recently started hitting the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, reports XDA Developers that has managed to decode various APK files of the latest proprietary platform.

One of the major new features that have been surfaced through the teardown is a Directors View. This appears to let users switch between different camera lenses, similar to how Filmic Pro works on the iPhone.

As per the strings available in one of the system APKs, the Directors View feature would let users select a subject to focus to track them while recording videos. It is likely to utilise the multi-camera setup of the Galaxy S20 to deliver an enhanced video recording experience.

The teardown has also revealed a Single Take Photo mode that would use artificial intelligence (AI) to optimise photography on the basis of scenes. This sounds similar to the Photobooth mode that debuted on the Google Pixel 3 models back in April last year to detect scenes such as kissing and smiles to capture the “best pictures possible” using AI-based algorithms.

Samsung also appears to have a new Pro Video mode in the pipeline that would let users adjust settings such as exposure, shutter speed, and ISO manually while recording videos. The South Korean company did offer a Pro Video mode in the past, but it's not a part of the latest Samsung Galaxy phones. We can expect some significant enhancements to manual settings.

Alongside the new Pro Video mode, the teardown shows that Samsung has some new bokeh effects in the works that would be a part of the next-generation Galaxy phones. There are four new bokeh modes, namely Artify, Mono, Side light, and Vintage. These are likely to be a part of the Live Focus mode that was introduced with the Galaxy Note 8 and is a part of the Galaxy S10 models with effects such as Blur and Big circles.

The teardown also suggests Super Fast Charging support on the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 by showing a file titled “bloom_front_charging_effect_superfast.” The new technology would support a minimum of 25W fast charging and a maximum of 45W fast charging.

In addition to Super Fast Charging support, Samsung appears to have a battery heath feature that would be a part of the Settings menu. It could work similar to the battery heath feature available on the iPhone for some time and provide aging details of battery packs to users.

Samsung is likely to bring the newly spotted features on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Fold 2 initially. However, since the company has a good historical record of providing the latest experience to its earlier flagships, we can expect them to reach at least the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 models soon after their arrival on the new flagships. There are also chances that some changes would take place to the features surfaced from the teardown.

