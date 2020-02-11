Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Launch Event Begins: Live Updates

Samsung S20 price in India could be revealed at the Galaxy Unpacked event which is being held in San Francisco, USA starting 12.30am IST on February 12. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra are the three main launches expected at the event. We could also see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone and the Galaxy Buds+ truly wireless in-ear headphones. This is Samsung's event for its flagship S-series smartphones, and this year it appears that Samsung has skipped a whole bunch of numbers to go from S10 to S20 directly.

Here's how to watch the Samsung S20 series launch event live.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was introduced in an ad during the 92nd Academy Awards. It's a clamshell foldable smartphone that could feature with a hole punch selfie camera, and a secondary display on the cover. This smartphone is expected to ship with the Snapdragon 855+ SoC with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price may be around EUR 1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,17,000).

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra specs

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to be one of the highlights of the Galaxy Unpacked event. This device is expected to ship with a 108-megapixel primary camera, apart from three other cameras including a wide-angle and a telephoto lens. This device is expected to support 5G and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to ship with a single selfie camera, housed in the 6.9-inch QHD+ display. You can expect to see up to 16GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage on this device. This smartphone may ship with a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra price

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra price will be announced soon and we will update the story the moment we have more details.

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ specs

The Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20+ are expected to share a fair few specifications, with the display size and the number of rear cameras being one of the few differences, based on the most recent leaks. The Galaxy S20 is tipped to feature a 6.2-inch QHD+ display along with a triple rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. The S20+ is expected to have a ToF camera apart from the three cameras also seen on the S20. Both the S20 and the S20+ are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and to feature a 10-megapixel hole punch selfie camera. On the software front, the Samsung S20 and the S20+ are expected to be running OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ price

Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ price has not yet been announced. We'll update this story the moment we know the exact pricing.

Is Poco X2 the new best phone under Rs. 20,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.