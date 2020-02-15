Technology News
loading
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Price in India Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today

Samsung Galaxy S20 series sales open March 6 and pre-booking customers will be among the first in the world to get their hands on the new phones.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 February 2020 10:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 pre-bookings will kicks off at 12pm (noon)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 series was announced earlier this month
  • India is among the first countries to get Galaxy S20 phones
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 series succeeds the company’s Galaxy S10 models

Samsung Galaxy S20 price in India has been officially revealed. The new Galaxy S20 family, which consists of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, will be available for pre-bookings starting 12pm (noon) IST today with an initial price of Rs. 66,999, the South Korean company said in a press release. The availability of the Galaxy S20 phones in India is set for March 6. Alongside revealing the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung has announced some pre-booking and operator offers. The new flagships will also come with the optional Samsung Care+ (accidental and liquid damage protection) service for a period of one year from purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra price in India, pre-booking offers

Samsung Galaxy S20 price in India is set at Rs. 66,999, while the Galaxy S20+ price comes at Rs. 73,999, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra is priced at Rs. 92,999. These are likely to be the starting prices of the Galaxy S20 models, but the company hasn't provided any clarity. All three smartphones will be available for pre-bookings starting 12pm (noon) IST through the Samsung India website. Moreover, customers pre-booking the Galaxy S20-series phones will be able to receive their orders starting March 6 -- being amongst the first set of consumers worldwide to own the latest models.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra First Impressions

Pre-booking offers on the Samsung Galaxy S20 include the Galaxy Buds+ bundle at Rs. 2,999. In contrast, customers pre-booking the Samsung Galaxy S20+ or the Galaxy S20 Ultra are entitled to receive the Galaxy Buds+ at Rs. 1,999. The actual India pricing of the Galaxy Buds+ is yet to be revealed, though. Additionally, customers pre-booking the Galaxy S20-series models can avail the Samsung Care+ service at Rs. 1,999. The service is claimed to cover the phones from any kind of accidental physical or liquid damage, including the front screen, for a period of one year.

Operator offers on the Samsung Galaxy S20 phones include Jio double data benefits along with one year of unlimited services with annual Rs. 4,999 plan. It brings 350GB + 350GB high-speed data without any daily data capping and another year of unlimited on-net voice and 700GB high-speed data benefits worth Rs. 14,997. Airtel customers can also avail double data benefits on the recharging with Rs. 298 or Rs. 398 for the first 10 consecutive recharges. Similarly, Vodafone and Idea customers can avail double data on recharge of Rs. 399 along with 56 days validity for the first six recharges.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 series as its latest flagship family at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco, California, earlier this week. The phones start at $999 (roughly Rs. 71,500).

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, all three phones run Android 10 with One UI on top and feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate and distinct sizes. The Galaxy S20 has a 6.2-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) panel, whereas the Galaxy S20+ come with 6.7-inch QHD+ panel and the Galaxy S20 Ultra packs a 6.9-inch QHD+ screen. The smartphones include either Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. We expect the Exynos 990 variants to be released in India.

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Samsung Galaxy S20+ vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: What's the Difference

For photos and videos, the regular Samsung Galaxy S20 has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 64-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.0 telephoto lens. The Galaxy S20+, on the other hand, packs an additional DepthVision sensor -- apart from the three cameras identical to what are available on the Galaxy S20. In contrast, the Galaxy S20 Ultra houses a quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel wide-angle shooter with phase-detection autofocus (PDAF) and OIS as well as an f/1.8 lens, 48-megapixel telephoto shooter along with an f/3.5 lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a DepthVision camera. For capturing selfies and enabling video calls, the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ carry a 10-megapixel selfie camera. This is unlike the Galaxy S20 Ultra that comes with a 40-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy S20 series include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. Lastly, the Galaxy S20 packs a 4,000mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S20+ has a 4,500mAh battery and the Galaxy S20 Ultra includes a 5,000mAh battery.

