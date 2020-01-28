Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Tipped to Go on Sale March 6, Galaxy Z Flip Price Rumoured to Be $1,400

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is rumoured to be Samsung’s upcoming clamshell-style foldable phone that will take on Motorola Razr (2019).

Updated: 28 January 2020 09:58 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra are said to feature hole-punch display design

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to be priced at $1,300
  • Galaxy Buds+ said to offer double the battery life of Galaxy Buds
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will reportedly launch on February 14

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra will likely go on sale March 6, tipster Max Weinbach claimed on Monday. The tipster also shared the expected prices of the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip, the latter is believed to the company's next foldable smartphone after Galaxy Fold last year. According to Weinbach, the Galaxy Z Flip will launch on February 14. It is unclear if Weinbach is referring to the sale date or the day when Samsung will make the phone official.

Weinbach shared the latest set of rumours in a tweet thread and claimed that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone will retail at $1400 (roughly Rs. 99,500), not $800 as was earlier rumoured. According to Weinbach, the phone will likely be an AT&T exclusive in the US but the exclusivity will be timed, so other operators will likely be able to sell it after a fixed duration. The Galaxy Z Flip is also tipped to be offered unlocked in the country.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is rumoured to be Samsung's upcoming clamshell-style foldable phone that will take on Motorola Razr (2019). The phone is believed to feature a glass display, instead of the plastic ones present in Galaxy Fold, Motorola Razr (2019), and Huawei Mate X.

Coming to Weinbach's Galaxy S20-series claims, the tipster says that Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra will likely be available starting first Friday of March, i.e., March 6. Tipster added that Galaxy S20 Ultra will carry a price tag of around $1,300 (roughly Rs. 92,400).

Additionally, Weinbach says that Galaxy S20-series phones will feature water-resistance with a IP68 rating. The prospective Galaxy S20-series buyers can also expect to see pre-installed screen-protectors on the phones if Weinbach is to be believed.

Further, according to the tipster, Samsung is going to sell Galaxy Buds+, its upcoming pair of truly wireless earbuds, at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 10,700). These will reportedly offer double the battery life of Galaxy Buds and improved Active Noise Isolation.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
