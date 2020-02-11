Samsung Galaxy S20 series is expected to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 in San Francisco, California, today. The event is also confirmed to host the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip and is rumoured to include the Galaxy Buds+ earbuds. The family of Galaxy S20 models is rumoured to include the standard Samsung Galaxy S20 as well as the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The South Korean company is speculated to bring the Galaxy S20 models with 5G support, though the standard Galaxy S20 may have a 4G variant for select markets. The launch event will be live streamed for global attendees. Read on to get details about the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 and its key announcements.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip launch: How to watch live stream

The Samsung Galaxy S20 launch event will take place in San Francisco, California, at 11am PST on February 11 (12:30am IST on February 12). Samsung will also live stream through its social media channels. A dedicated microsite has also been provided where the live stream will go live as soon as the event goes live in San Francisco. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to catch the action.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra price

Samsung is yet to reveal the official details. However, a recent report claimed to have leaked the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S20 family. The standard Galaxy S20 is said to carry a starting price of $999 (roughly Rs. 72,000), while the Galaxy S20+ is rumoured to debut at an initial price of $1,199 (roughly Rs. 85,400) and the Galaxy S20 Ultra could debut starting at $1,399 (roughly Rs. 99,600). In addition to the smartphone models, the event could also brief the list of official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases and covers that would go on sale alongside the Galaxy S20 family.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price

At the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be the showstopper. The smartphone has already been promoted by the company through a TV commercial aired during the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday. If we believe a recent rumour, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price could be set at EUR 1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,17,000). This is lower than the Galaxy Fold that is priced at EUR 2,000 (Rs. 1,64,999 in India).

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra all are rumoured to come with curved Dynamic AMOLED panels with Infinity-O Display design and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphones are also said to have multi-camera systems, with the Galaxy S20 Ultra sporting a 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX primary sensor. The company is rumoured to offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC on all three models, though some markets would get the Exynos-version of the Galaxy S20.

The Galaxy S20 is rumoured to include a 4,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S20+ would come with a 4,500mAh battery and the Galaxy S20 Ultra may include a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy S20 Ultra would also come with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will debut as the company's first clamshell foldable phone. It is rumoured to come with an Infinity-O Display design and have a secondary, cover display. The smartphone is also said to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and include 8GB of RAM as well as 256GB of onboard storage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.