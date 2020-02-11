Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip Launch Today: Timings, How to Watch Live Stream

Samsung Galaxy S20 launch event will begin at 11am PST on February 11 (12:30am IST on February 12).

By | Updated: 11 February 2020 12:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip Launch Today: Timings, How to Watch Live Stream

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S20 series is rumoured to feature an Infinity-O Display design

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 series is so far a part of rumours
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip TV commercial aired recently
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 would go on sale starting at $999

Samsung Galaxy S20 series is expected to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 in San Francisco, California, today. The event is also confirmed to host the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip and is rumoured to include the Galaxy Buds+ earbuds. The family of Galaxy S20 models is rumoured to include the standard Samsung Galaxy S20 as well as the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The South Korean company is speculated to bring the Galaxy S20 models with 5G support, though the standard Galaxy S20 may have a 4G variant for select markets. The launch event will be live streamed for global attendees. Read on to get details about the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 and its key announcements.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip launch: How to watch live stream

The Samsung Galaxy S20 launch event will take place in San Francisco, California, at 11am PST on February 11 (12:30am IST on February 12). Samsung will also live stream through its social media channels. A dedicated microsite has also been provided where the live stream will go live as soon as the event goes live in San Francisco. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to catch the action.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra price

Samsung is yet to reveal the official details. However, a recent report claimed to have leaked the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S20 family. The standard Galaxy S20 is said to carry a starting price of $999 (roughly Rs. 72,000), while the Galaxy S20+ is rumoured to debut at an initial price of $1,199 (roughly Rs. 85,400) and the Galaxy S20 Ultra could debut starting at $1,399 (roughly Rs. 99,600). In addition to the smartphone models, the event could also brief the list of official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases and covers that would go on sale alongside the Galaxy S20 family.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price

At the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be the showstopper. The smartphone has already been promoted by the company through a TV commercial aired during the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday. If we believe a recent rumour, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price could be set at EUR 1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,17,000). This is lower than the Galaxy Fold that is priced at EUR 2,000 (Rs. 1,64,999 in India).

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra all are rumoured to come with curved Dynamic AMOLED panels with Infinity-O Display design and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphones are also said to have multi-camera systems, with the Galaxy S20 Ultra sporting a 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX primary sensor. The company is rumoured to offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC on all three models, though some markets would get the Exynos-version of the Galaxy S20.

The Galaxy S20 is rumoured to include a 4,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S20+ would come with a 4,500mAh battery and the Galaxy S20 Ultra may include a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy S20 Ultra would also come with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will debut as the company's first clamshell foldable phone. It is rumoured to come with an Infinity-O Display design and have a secondary, cover display. The smartphone is also said to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and include 8GB of RAM as well as 256GB of onboard storage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20 price, Samsung Galaxy S20 specifications, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra price, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra specifications, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020, Galaxy Unpacked 2020, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Yeh Ballet: Netflix Unveils Release Date, Trailer for Next Indian Movie

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip Launch Today: Timings, How to Watch Live Stream
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro Leak Hints at Phone's Design, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Set for February 25: All You Need to Know
  3. Mi 10 Official Render Reveals Its Design Ahead of February 13 Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review
  5. Realme X50 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Set to Debut on February 24
  6. Redmi Power Banks With Support for Up to 18W Charging Launched in India
  7. Poco X2 Launched in India, Realme C3 Unveiled, and More News This Week
  8. Realme Days Sale Includes Discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme X2 Pro, More
  9. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Set to Launch in India in 4G Variant 'Soon'
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Draws Anger With Vacation Homes Feature
  2. Vivo, Intel, NTT DoCoMo Become Latest Companies to Withdraw From MWC 2020 Over Coronavirus Fears
  3. ARM to Launch New AI Chip for Small Devices
  4. Tata Sky Set to Increase Minimum Recharge Requirement by 150 Percent, Require at Least Rs. 50: Report
  5. Realme Days Sale 2020 Now Live, Includes Discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme X2 Pro, and More
  6. Apple Denied Bid for Rehearing in VirnetX Patent Case by US Appeals Court
  7. Top Gear Season 27 to Air on Colors Infinity, Possibly Voot Select Too
  8. Coronavirus: Global Smartphone Output May Drop to 5-Year-Low in Q1, Says TrendForce
  9. Redmi Power Banks With Up to 20,000mAh Capacity, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition Promotional Video Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.