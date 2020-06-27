Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Update Brings July Patch, Camera Tweaks

Samsung Galaxy S20 series is now receiving a new update that brings along the July 2020 Android security patch. This is probably the first phone series to receive the patch, given that we haven't even finished with the month of June yet. Alongside the patch, the update comes with a host of camera improvements as well. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series reportedly gets performance improvements in video stabilisation and the zoom shooting quality also sees an upgrade. The latest Samsung Galaxy S20 update is rolling out in South Korea for now.

A Korean user on Twitter has shared a screenshot of receiving a new update on the Samsung Galaxy S20. The firmware version of the update in G98xNKSU1ATFD and the update size is about 386.35MB. While the rollout is currently only in South Korea, it should expand to other countries soon. Those in the region can check for the update manually in Settings > Software Update > Download and Install, if they haven't received a notification yet.

As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series update comes with the latest July 2020 Android security patch. It brings along camera tweaks like better magnification shots (zoom shots) and improved video stabilisation. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series update adds the ability to use Bluetooth microphones when recording audio through the voice recording app. The update also mentions end of support for MirrorLink. The feature enabled car and smartphone connectivity for compatible vehicles, but a few months ago, the company announced that it would end support from June 1. The update officially announces the end of support for the Galaxy S20 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series includes the Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. All the three phones have differences in cameras, display, and battery. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is the most premium model of the lot. The company is reported to be working on a Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite model as well, and it is expected to launch in October.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.