Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Update Brings July Patch, Camera Tweaks

Samsung Galaxy S20 series latest update comes with the firmware version G98xNKSU1ATFD.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 June 2020 13:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Update Brings July Patch, Camera Tweaks

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Kuma_Sleepy

Samsung Galaxy S20 series update size is about 386.35MB

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 series update is rolling out for users in South Korea
  • The update brings improved video stabilisation for users
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 series update brings better quality zoom shots

Samsung Galaxy S20 series is now receiving a new update that brings along the July 2020 Android security patch. This is probably the first phone series to receive the patch, given that we haven't even finished with the month of June yet. Alongside the patch, the update comes with a host of camera improvements as well. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series reportedly gets performance improvements in video stabilisation and the zoom shooting quality also sees an upgrade. The latest Samsung Galaxy S20 update is rolling out in South Korea for now.

A Korean user on Twitter has shared a screenshot of receiving a new update on the Samsung Galaxy S20. The firmware version of the update in G98xNKSU1ATFD and the update size is about 386.35MB. While the rollout is currently only in South Korea, it should expand to other countries soon. Those in the region can check for the update manually in Settings > Software Update > Download and Install, if they haven't received a notification yet.

As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series update comes with the latest July 2020 Android security patch. It brings along camera tweaks like better magnification shots (zoom shots) and improved video stabilisation. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series update adds the ability to use Bluetooth microphones when recording audio through the voice recording app. The update also mentions end of support for MirrorLink. The feature enabled car and smartphone connectivity for compatible vehicles, but a few months ago, the company announced that it would end support from June 1. The update officially announces the end of support for the Galaxy S20 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series includes the Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. All the three phones have differences in cameras, display, and battery. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is the most premium model of the lot. The company is reported to be working on a Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite model as well, and it is expected to launch in October.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium construction quality
  • Excellent display
  • Lean, feature-rich UI
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Great app and gaming performance
  • Day-long battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Bland design
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Top-notch build quality
  • Gorgeous display
  • Excellent cameras, zoom capability
  • Good battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Big and unwieldy
  • Extremely expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + Depth
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung, July 2020 Patch
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Mulan Release Date Pushed Back to August

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Update Brings July Patch, Camera Tweaks
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dark Season 3 Review: A Polarising End
  2. Google Pay Is Not Banned, Confirms NPCI
  3. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  4. OnePlus Nord to Feature 32-Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera Setup: Report
  5. Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best Value Flagship?
  7. Google Play Found to Include At Least 17 Trojan Apps
  8. Amazon Disables Its Original iOS App in India, Points Users to New One
  9. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  10. Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Leaked Render Tips Design Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4A Spotted on US FCC, May Lack Motion Sensor
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Update Brings July Patch, Camera Tweaks
  3. Mulan Release Date Pushed Back to August
  4. Facebook Will Label Newsworthy Posts That Break Rules as Ad Boycott Widens
  5. Amazon Looks to Self-Driving Future by Acquiring Zoox
  6. Microsoft to Permanently Close All Retail Stores, Take $450 Million Hit
  7. Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Leaked Render Tips Textured Back Panel, Single Rear Camera
  8. Why Is Mission: Impossible – Fallout Censored on Netflix in India?
  9. Google Pay Is Not Banned, but Is Authorised and Protected by Law, NPCI Clarifies
  10. Amazon Disables Its Original iOS App in India, Customers Required to Switch to New App or Use Website
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com