Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Getting May 2021 Security Patch, Improved Camera Performance With Update

Samsung Galaxy S20 series received Android 11 update in December 2020.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 April 2021 19:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 series was launched with Android 10 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • Galaxy S20 series is reportedly getting the update in Germany
  • The update is over 600MB in size
  • Galaxy S20 is powered by the Exynos 990 SoC

Samsung Galaxy S20 series is receiving the May 2021 Android security patch. The three phones in the lineup — Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra — are also receiving improvement to camera performance and Quick Share feature. The update currently appears to be rolling out in Germany and there is no information when the other regions will be receiving the update. The flagship smartphone series from 2020 were launched with Android 10 out-of-the-box and received Android 11 update in December 2020.

Samsung Galaxy S20 changelog

First spotted by SamMobile, Samsung appears to be releasing the May 2021 security patch for Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones in Germany, as per screenshot of the changelog shared by the publication. Along with the latest Android security patch, the flagship smartphones from 2020 may also be receiving improvements to camera performance and an enhanced Quick Share. The Quick Share menu will be accessible from the Advanced Features section and its quick toggle shows users if the Quick Share settings are set for everyone or contacts only.

The update for the Galaxy S20 series has the firmware version G98xxXXU7DUDB and is 626.64MB in size. It is recommended that the smartphones should be updated while connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and while put on charging. If the update is visible on your smartphone yet, you can head to Settings > Software update > Download and install to manually check and download the update.

Samsung Galaxy S20 specifications

The vanilla Galaxy S20 sports a 6.2-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display. It is powered by an Exynos 990 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 12-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it has a 10-megapixel sensor at the front. It packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display. It is also powered by an Exynos 990 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 12-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, it also has a 10-megapixel sensor. It packs a 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra specifications

Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra sports a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display. It is powered by an Exynos 990 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. It has a 40-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Top-notch build quality
  • Gorgeous display
  • Excellent cameras, zoom capability
  • Good battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Big and unwieldy
  • Extremely expensive
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + Depth
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium construction quality
  • Excellent display
  • Lean, feature-rich UI
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Great app and gaming performance
  • Day-long battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Bland design
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, May 2021 Android Security Patch
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Realme 7 Pro, Realme 6 Pro Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update in India

Comment

 
 

