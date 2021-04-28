Samsung Galaxy S20 series is receiving the May 2021 Android security patch. The three phones in the lineup — Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra — are also receiving improvement to camera performance and Quick Share feature. The update currently appears to be rolling out in Germany and there is no information when the other regions will be receiving the update. The flagship smartphone series from 2020 were launched with Android 10 out-of-the-box and received Android 11 update in December 2020.

Samsung Galaxy S20 changelog

First spotted by SamMobile, Samsung appears to be releasing the May 2021 security patch for Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones in Germany, as per screenshot of the changelog shared by the publication. Along with the latest Android security patch, the flagship smartphones from 2020 may also be receiving improvements to camera performance and an enhanced Quick Share. The Quick Share menu will be accessible from the Advanced Features section and its quick toggle shows users if the Quick Share settings are set for everyone or contacts only.

The update for the Galaxy S20 series has the firmware version G98xxXXU7DUDB and is 626.64MB in size. It is recommended that the smartphones should be updated while connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and while put on charging. If the update is visible on your smartphone yet, you can head to Settings > Software update > Download and install to manually check and download the update.

Samsung Galaxy S20 specifications

The vanilla Galaxy S20 sports a 6.2-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display. It is powered by an Exynos 990 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 12-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it has a 10-megapixel sensor at the front. It packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display. It is also powered by an Exynos 990 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 12-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, it also has a 10-megapixel sensor. It packs a 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra specifications

Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra sports a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display. It is powered by an Exynos 990 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. It has a 40-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.

