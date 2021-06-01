Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Getting June 2021 Security Patch Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Getting June 2021 Security Patch Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series smartphones in the UK and Luxembourg are receiving the update first.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 June 2021 11:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Getting June 2021 Security Patch Update: Report

Samsung has not included a detailed changelog with the update

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G got the June Android security patch earlier
  • All phones in Samsung Galaxy S20 series are getting the update
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 has also got the latest security patch

Samsung Galaxy S20 series has started receiving the June 2021 Android security patch, as per a report. All the three Samsung phones in the lineup — Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra — are said to be receiving the update in several markets including the UK and Luxembourg. Other regions should be getting the update soon but there is no information on it yet. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S21 series also recently got the June 2021 Android security patch.

A report by SamMobile says the Samsung Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra are receiving a new update which includes the June 2021 security patch. However, Samsung hasn't provided a detailed changelog for the update. The update with the firmware version G98xxXXS8DUE4 is said to only update the security patch of the smartphones and does not bring any major fixes like the previous update for the series.

If you have got the notification of the update, tap it and follow the process to get your phone updated. In order to manually update the smartphone, you can head to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

The update for the Samsung S20 series follows Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S21 series of smartphones that reportedly received the June 2021 Android security patch last week. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G received the update in parts of Europe with the firmware version F707BXXS3DUE1, while the Galaxy S21 series update started rolling out in South Korea. The latest Android security patch for the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra carries the firmware versions G991NKSU3AUE8, G996NKSU3AUE8, and G998NKSU3AUE8, respectively.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium construction quality
  • Excellent display
  • Lean, feature-rich UI
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Great app and gaming performance
  • Day-long battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Bland design
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Top-notch build quality
  • Gorgeous display
  • Excellent cameras, zoom capability
  • Good battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Big and unwieldy
  • Extremely expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + Depth
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung, June 2021 Android Security Patch
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
How to Order Alcohol Delivery Online in Delhi Through Apps, Online Portals

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Getting June 2021 Security Patch Update: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid to Pass Near Earth on Tuesday: NASA
  2. Amazon Prime Subscription at 50 Percent Off for Youngsters: All Details
  3. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  4. A Hot Tub That's Heated By Mining Dogecoin? 'Great Idea', Jokes Elon Musk
  5. Elite, Jagame Thandhiram, Too Hot to Handle, and More on Netflix in June
  6. OnePlus Nord CE Could Launch With Snapdragon 750G SoC, Specifications Tipped
  7. Poco X3 GT May Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
  8. Your Fitbit Smartwatch Could Soon Detect Your Snoring
  9. Samsung Galaxy A03s Design, Specifications Leaked
  10. Sony WF-1000XM4 Specs and Features Revealed in Leaked Promo Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Getting June 2021 Security Patch Update: Report
  2. How to Order Alcohol Delivery Online in Delhi Through Apps, Online Portals
  3. Ethereum Extends Gains to Rise 8 Percent; Bitcoin Firms
  4. Jio Partners With SEGA to Bring Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 3 for JioFiber Users
  5. Cyberattack Hits JBS Meat Works in Australia, North America
  6. Vodafone 5G Deal With China’s Huawei Said to Get Conditional Approval in Italy
  7. IT Rules for Digital Media: Twitter Strives to Comply With Applicable Laws in India, Spokesperson Says
  8. AMD Radeon Graphics Coming to New Samsung Flagship Exynos SoC, Next-Gen Tesla Cars: Computex 2021
  9. Cryptocurrency Trading: RBI Asks Banks Not to Refer to Is 2018 Circular on Digital Coins
  10. AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop APUs, Radeon RX 6000M Mobile GPUs, FidelityFX Upscaling Tech Announced at Computex 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com