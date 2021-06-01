Samsung Galaxy S20 series has started receiving the June 2021 Android security patch, as per a report. All the three Samsung phones in the lineup — Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra — are said to be receiving the update in several markets including the UK and Luxembourg. Other regions should be getting the update soon but there is no information on it yet. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S21 series also recently got the June 2021 Android security patch.

A report by SamMobile says the Samsung Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra are receiving a new update which includes the June 2021 security patch. However, Samsung hasn't provided a detailed changelog for the update. The update with the firmware version G98xxXXS8DUE4 is said to only update the security patch of the smartphones and does not bring any major fixes like the previous update for the series.

If you have got the notification of the update, tap it and follow the process to get your phone updated. In order to manually update the smartphone, you can head to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

The update for the Samsung S20 series follows Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S21 series of smartphones that reportedly received the June 2021 Android security patch last week. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G received the update in parts of Europe with the firmware version F707BXXS3DUE1, while the Galaxy S21 series update started rolling out in South Korea. The latest Android security patch for the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra carries the firmware versions G991NKSU3AUE8, G996NKSU3AUE8, and G998NKSU3AUE8, respectively.