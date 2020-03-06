Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Receiving a New Update That Improves Autofocus Performance: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Receiving a New Update That Improves Autofocus Performance: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with a quad rear camera setup with 108-megapixel primary wide-angle shooter.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 March 2020 18:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Receiving a New Update That Improves Autofocus Performance: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is offered in a single colour variant

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup has got new software update
  • It is around 250MB in size
  • The update for the Galaxy S20 lineup is only available in South Korea

Samsung has reportedly released a new firmware update for its Galaxy S20 lineup of phones, meant to improve camera performance. As of now, the update is only available in the company's home country. According to an online report, the update is meant to solve the autofocus issue on the Galaxy S20 Ultra that was one of the major problems of the flagship phone's camera. It is an over-the-air (OTA) update that is a little over 250MB in size. This update follows the first OTA update that came out last month.

The latest Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra update comes with firmware version number G988NKSU1ATC2, whereas the same update for Galaxy S20 carries the build number G981NKSU1ATC2. The Galaxy S20+ update, on the other hand, comes with build number G986NKSU1ATC2.

According to a report by TizenHelp, most users have shared that after the update, they have “experienced better autofocus and manual focus” on their Galaxy S20 Ultra. Along with camera improvements, touch gestures have also been enhanced.

In case you did not get notified of the new update, you can go to Settings > Software Update and check for it manually. As of now, there are no details on when the update will come to India or other markets.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with a quad camera setup on the back that houses a 108-megapixel wide-angle primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter along with f/3.5 sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a DepthVision camera.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra also features a 40-megapixel selfie camera. The Indian variant of the phone is powered by an Exynos 990 SoC, has 12GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It also packs a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Receiving a New Update That Improves Autofocus Performance: Report
