Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Price and Sale Date Leaked; Galaxy S20+ LTE Variant Spotted

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will launch in France on March 13, and 4G and 5G models will be made available. The Galaxy S20 is reported be priced at more than EUR 900.

By | Updated: 22 January 2020 12:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Price and Sale Date Leaked; Galaxy S20+ LTE Variant Spotted

Photo Credit: OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy S20 series to be unveiled globally on February 11

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 will reportedly be on pre-order soon after unveil
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to launch only in a 5G version
  • Some markets may see only 4G variants of Galaxy S20 series

Samsung Galaxy S20+ LTE support page briefly surfaced on the company website, hinting that the series will not come with 5G support only. There may be 4G models of the phones launching alongside, presumably at lower price tags, for markets where 5G is still not mainstream. Furthermore, a report out of France suggests pricing of all the three phones – Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The report also suggests that the phones will be released in France on March 13, over a month after the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ LTE variant's support page was erroneously live for a brief moment (spotted first by SamMobile), and it carried the model number SM-G985F. This suggests that Samsung may launch a 4G model of the Galaxy S20+, alongside the 5G model. The 5G model is reported to come with model number SM-G986F. It could also be possible that Samsung launches the 5G models in big markets like US, while the 4G variants will see a launch in markets like India where 5G is still not commercial.

A separate report on Frandroid suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S20 series will launch in France on March 13. It claims that pre-orders may begin soon after the global launch on February 11, and the sale should only commence a month later. As for price, the Galaxy S20 is reported be priced at more than EUR 900 (roughly Rs. 71,000), the Galaxy S20+ is reported to be priced more than EUR 1,000 (roughly Rs. 78,900), and the Galaxy S20 Ultra is said to be priced at more than EUR 1,300 (roughly Rs. 102,500). These are reported to be the base prices of the phones, and higher RAM + storage configurations should cost more. The report also says that the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ will be made available in 4G and 5G models, whereas the Galaxy S20 Ultra will be available in a 5G version only. A difference of EUR 100 will be levied between the 4G and 5G models.

A recent leak had tipped off key specifications of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra phones. The phones should run on One UI 2.1, be powered by the Exynos 990 SoC, and sport an Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S20 is reported to pack a triple rear camera setup, while the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra phones are tipped to sport quad camera setups. The phones should pack 4,000mAh, 4,500mah, and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is also reported to offer 100X digital zoom. As mentioned, all the phones will be unveiled in San Francisco on February 11.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus specifications, Samsung Galaxy S20 Price, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Price, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Facial Recognition Could Help Discover Fate of Holocaust Victims

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Price and Sale Date Leaked; Galaxy S20+ LTE Variant Spotted
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Dark Mode Is Finally Here: Learn How to Enable It
  2. Jeff Bezos' Phone Said to Have Been Hacked by Saudi Crown Prince
  3. Apple Aims at March Launch for Low-Cost iPhone: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  5. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Electronics
  6. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
  7. Inside Edge Season 3 a Go as Amazon Announces 2 More Indian Shows
  8. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Launch Timeline, Price in India Tipped
  9. PUBG Mobile Spring Party Event Now Live: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  10. Poco F1 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update for Limited Users Initially
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Buds Air Neo True Wireless Earbuds Certified, Might Debut as Affordable Variant of Realme Buds Air
  2. Trump Said to Meet With Apple's Tim Cook and Other CEOs at Davos Today
  3. Twitter for Android Update Crashing App: Here's How to Fix It For Now
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Price and Sale Date Leaked; Galaxy S20+ LTE Variant Spotted
  5. Facial Recognition Could Help Discover Fate of Holocaust Victims
  6. Altered Carbon Season 2 Release Date: Netflix Picks Late February Return for Cyberpunk Series
  7. Saudi Arabia Dismisses Report It Is Behind Hacking of Amazon Boss Bezos' Phone, Calls It 'Absurd'
  8. WhatsApp Dark Mode Rolling Out for Beta Testers on Android: Here's How to Enable It
  9. Poco F1 Android 10 Update With MIUI 11 Starts Rolling Out for Beta Testers
  10. Huawei P40 Pro Live Photos Leak, Tip Curved Display Edges
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.