Samsung Galaxy S20+ LTE support page briefly surfaced on the company website, hinting that the series will not come with 5G support only. There may be 4G models of the phones launching alongside, presumably at lower price tags, for markets where 5G is still not mainstream. Furthermore, a report out of France suggests pricing of all the three phones – Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The report also suggests that the phones will be released in France on March 13, over a month after the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ LTE variant's support page was erroneously live for a brief moment (spotted first by SamMobile), and it carried the model number SM-G985F. This suggests that Samsung may launch a 4G model of the Galaxy S20+, alongside the 5G model. The 5G model is reported to come with model number SM-G986F. It could also be possible that Samsung launches the 5G models in big markets like US, while the 4G variants will see a launch in markets like India where 5G is still not commercial.

A separate report on Frandroid suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S20 series will launch in France on March 13. It claims that pre-orders may begin soon after the global launch on February 11, and the sale should only commence a month later. As for price, the Galaxy S20 is reported be priced at more than EUR 900 (roughly Rs. 71,000), the Galaxy S20+ is reported to be priced more than EUR 1,000 (roughly Rs. 78,900), and the Galaxy S20 Ultra is said to be priced at more than EUR 1,300 (roughly Rs. 102,500). These are reported to be the base prices of the phones, and higher RAM + storage configurations should cost more. The report also says that the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ will be made available in 4G and 5G models, whereas the Galaxy S20 Ultra will be available in a 5G version only. A difference of EUR 100 will be levied between the 4G and 5G models.

A recent leak had tipped off key specifications of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra phones. The phones should run on One UI 2.1, be powered by the Exynos 990 SoC, and sport an Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S20 is reported to pack a triple rear camera setup, while the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra phones are tipped to sport quad camera setups. The phones should pack 4,000mAh, 4,500mah, and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is also reported to offer 100X digital zoom. As mentioned, all the phones will be unveiled in San Francisco on February 11.

