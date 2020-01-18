Samsung Galaxy S20 leaks have been coming in from all directions lately. After renders and camera details made their way online, complete specifications of all three upcoming flagship phones have allegedly been leaked. As per a new report, all three Galaxy S20 series phones - the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra – will come equipped with triple rear cameras alongside ToF sensors. Camera capabilities include 8K 30fps video capture and up to 10x optical zoom. Another notable feature will be a 120Hz refresh rate for the Dynamic AMOLED display of Galaxy S20 series phones.

The latest Galaxy S20 series leak comes courtesy of MySmartPrice in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal. The tipster says that sale of Galaxy S20 series phones will reportedly begin on March 13, following their launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11. There are a few similarities between the three phones that include AKG-tuned Dolby Atmos speaker, the 7nm in-house Exynos 990 SoC, 128GB of base internal storage with 1TB storage expansion capacity and IP68 water resistance. On the software side, the Galaxy S20 series phones will run Android 10 with One UI 2.0 custom skin on top. Following are the alleged specifications of each Galaxy S20 series phone that has been leaked:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will succeed the Samsung Galaxy S10+, and as per the latest leak, it will be a monster in terms of the hardware. It is said to pack a 6.9-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera department is where the Galaxy S20 Ultra stands above its siblings.

It will reportedly pack a 108-megapixel main camera that is said to include a custom in-house ISOCELL sensor. It will come equipped with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom support, and an impressive 100x digital zoom output. On the front will be 40-megapixel snapper with support for 4K 60fps video capture. It is claimed to pack a 5,000mAh battery, but fast charging wattage is not known yet.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ specifications (expected)

The only major differences between the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ appear to be on the display size and battery capacity front. The smaller Galaxy S20 is said to pack a 6.2-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Galaxy S20+ has a slightly larger 6.7-inch panel with the same resolution and refresh rate. As for the Galaxy S20, it will reportedly feature a 4,000mAh battery with 25W charging support, while the Galaxy S20+ will come equipped with a 4,500mAh battery.

Talking about cameras, the Galaxy S20 and S20+ will both pack a 12-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter (most likely backed by the second generation ISOCELL GW2 sensor). Camera features will include 3x optical zoom, 30x digital zoom, and 8K video capture at 30fps. On the front sits a 10-megapixel selfie snapper with 4K 40fps video capture support.