Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Official Looking Renders and Prices Surface Online

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Official-Looking Renders and Prices Surface Online

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra renders show a rectangular camera module at the back that has a dual-tone design and quad camera sensors.

By | Updated: 24 January 2020 09:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Official-Looking Renders and Prices Surface Online

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S20-series phones are expected to carry a hole-punch design

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 series is tipped to let go of the dedicated Bixby butt
  • The Galaxy S20 is seen to carry a triple rear camera setup
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra reportedly packs a periscope camera

Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra are largely expected to be unveiled at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11. Full specifications of all three phones were leaked last week, and now official-looking renders have surfaced online. The Samsung Galaxy S20, believed to be the most affordable of the lot, is reported to come in three colours - Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink – while the other two are likely to be offered in Black and Grey colour options at the least. The leaked renders suggest that all phones will sport an Infinity-O display, and a rectangular shaped camera module at the back.

The leaked renders have been shared by German publication WinFuture, noted tipster Ishan Agarwal, and 91Mobiles. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra that is likely the most premium phone among the three is seen to feature a hole-punch display design, a rectangular camera module at the back that has a dual-tone design and quad cameras. The camera module has the Space Zoom 100x branding, hinting at the already rumoured digital zoom capabilities. Volume rockers and power button are spotted on the right edge of the phone. The display is seen to pack curved side edges, and there're bare minimum bezels on all sides. The back is also curved at the edges for better gripping. The phone is seen in Black and Grey colour options in the renders, but more options should be revealed at the launch.

samsung galaxy s20 plus main 91mobiles Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+ render shows an Infintty-O Display
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ leaked renders suggest a similar Infinity-O display with the cutout placed in the top centre position. There's quad cameras spotted at the back, but there's no periscope lens and the 100x branding is also left out. The module has a single black background, unlike the Ultra variant that has a dual-tone design. The back is reported to be made out of curved 2.5D glass, and this variant has also leaked in Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey options for now, but it is reported to launch in a Cosmic Blue option as well. Lastly, the Galaxy S20 has been leaked in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink renders, and it shows the same Infinity-O display, a triple camera setup at the back, and curved back panel edges.

samsung galaxy s20 main 91mobiles Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 is seen to sport a triple camera setup
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

All three Samsung phones are expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, and interestingly, the dedicated Bixby button is nowhere to be seen.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra price (expected)

The alleged prices of the phones have also surfaced online, and the Galaxy S20 is reported to start at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 70,900), while the phone's 5G variant is likely to cost EUR 100 more. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G variant is reported to start at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 86,600). The premium Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to be priced starting at EUR 1,349 (roughly Rs. 1,06,000). The 5G variant of the flagship with 512GB storage is reported to cost EUR 1,549 (roughly Rs. 1,22,000).

As per past leaks, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra phones are tipped to run on Android 10 with OneUI 2.1. The phone are expected to be powered by Exynos 990 SoC, and carry 120Hz display. The phones are tipped to pack 4,000mAh, 4,500mah, and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively. It is important to note that all of this information is based on leaks, and official details will be revealed by Samsung on February 11.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S20 Render, Samsung Galaxy S20 Price, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Render, Samsung Galaxy S20 plus Price, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Renders, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Scientists Recreate Voice of a 3,000-Year-Old Egyptian Mummy
Tinder Unveils 'Panic Button' for Emergency Response in the US

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Official-Looking Renders and Prices Surface Online
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Grand Gadgets Days Sale Is Ongoing:: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. Kabir Khan’s Miniseries, The Forgotten Army, Is Ruined by Being Bollywood
  3. Huawei Band 4 With Colour Display, Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra Renders, Prices Leaked
  5. PhonePe ATM Feature Launched, Lets You 'Withdraw Cash'
  6. WhatsApp Dark Mode Is Finally Here: Learn How to Enable It
  7. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Debuts in India: All Details
  8. Xiaomi Mi A3 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,999
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Launched in India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Inks Music Deal With Merlin to Use Music From Independent Labels
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With 4,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 855 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Xiaomi Mi A3 Price Slashed in India: It Now Starts at Rs. 11,999
  4. Flipkart Grand Gadgets Days 2020 Sale Offers Include Discounts on Laptops, Headphones, Smartwatches, and More
  5. Huawei Band 4 With Heart Rate Monitor and Sleep Disorder Diagnosis Launched in India
  6. Tinder Unveils 'Panic Button' for Emergency Response in the US
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Official-Looking Renders and Prices Surface Online
  8. Scientists Recreate Voice of a 3,000-Year-Old Egyptian Mummy
  9. Apple Says EU Push for Common Charger Could Hamper Innovation
  10. US Extradition Battle Over Huawei CFO Meng Ends First Phase
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.