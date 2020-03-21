Technology News
  • Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ Get Limited Period Cashback Offer, Exchange Discount in India

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ Get Limited-Period Cashback Offer, Exchange Discount in India

Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ can avail an Upgrade Bonus worth up to Rs. 5,000.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 March 2020 16:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 series went on sale in India earlier this month

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ customers can avail cashback offer
  • The offer is applicable through both offline and online stores
  • Samsung Galaxy S20-series customers can also get no-cost EMI options

Samsung Galaxy S20 series has received a limited-period cashback offer in India under which customers will get a cashback of Rs. 6,000 on purchases made through HDFC Bank cards. The new cashback offer, which is applicable through both offline and online retail channels, is valid until March 31 and is available for both the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+. Samsung has additionally announced an Upgrade Bonus to attract existing smartphone users in the country. Customers purchasing the Galaxy S20 series in India can also avail the Galaxy Buds+ at a discounted price.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ offers in India

As announced through a press note on Saturday, both the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ are available for purchase in India with the Rs. 6,000 cashback offer. The cashback is applicable on purchases made through HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Further, it can be availed through offline and online retailers accepting HDFC Bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

In addition to the limited-period cashback offer, the Galaxy S20 series is available with the Upgrade Bonus of up to Rs. 5,000 that can be availed in exchange of an old smartphone. The bonus is provided over and above the exchange value of the existing device.

Samsung is also offering no-cost EMI offers for up to nine months on the purchase of the Galaxy S20 family. Customers purchasing the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ can also get the Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds worth Rs. 11,990 at Rs. 3,999. Furthermore, there are double data benefits through Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S20 price in India is set at Rs. 66,999 for the sole 128GB storage variant in India. It comes in Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, Cosmic Black, and Cosmic Gray colour options. In contrast, the Galaxy S20+ carries a price tag of Rs. 73,999 and is available in a similar choice of colours as the vanilla Galaxy S20, except the Cloud Pink shade. Both the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ models went on sale in the country earlier this month. Moreover, Samsung also has the Galaxy S20 Ultra in the series that is yet to go on sale in the country.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium construction quality
  • Excellent display
  • Lean, feature-rich UI
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Great app and gaming performance
  • Day-long battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Bland design
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
