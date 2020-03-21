Samsung Galaxy S20 series has received a limited-period cashback offer in India under which customers will get a cashback of Rs. 6,000 on purchases made through HDFC Bank cards. The new cashback offer, which is applicable through both offline and online retail channels, is valid until March 31 and is available for both the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+. Samsung has additionally announced an Upgrade Bonus to attract existing smartphone users in the country. Customers purchasing the Galaxy S20 series in India can also avail the Galaxy Buds+ at a discounted price.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ offers in India

As announced through a press note on Saturday, both the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ are available for purchase in India with the Rs. 6,000 cashback offer. The cashback is applicable on purchases made through HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Further, it can be availed through offline and online retailers accepting HDFC Bank cards.

In addition to the limited-period cashback offer, the Galaxy S20 series is available with the Upgrade Bonus of up to Rs. 5,000 that can be availed in exchange of an old smartphone. The bonus is provided over and above the exchange value of the existing device.

Samsung is also offering no-cost EMI offers for up to nine months on the purchase of the Galaxy S20 family. Customers purchasing the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ can also get the Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds worth Rs. 11,990 at Rs. 3,999. Furthermore, there are double data benefits through Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S20 price in India is set at Rs. 66,999 for the sole 128GB storage variant in India. It comes in Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, Cosmic Black, and Cosmic Gray colour options. In contrast, the Galaxy S20+ carries a price tag of Rs. 73,999 and is available in a similar choice of colours as the vanilla Galaxy S20, except the Cloud Pink shade. Both the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ models went on sale in the country earlier this month. Moreover, Samsung also has the Galaxy S20 Ultra in the series that is yet to go on sale in the country.