Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ names have been a part of the rumour mill for some time, however the company is yet to reveal them officially. The names have now reportedly appeared in a Thai regulator's database, giving them some credibility. We will still have to wait for Samsung to announce these, but it looks more likely than ever that the South Korean tech giant will name its next flagships as Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+, not Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is believed to be the third phone in the Galaxy S20 lineup, but it wasn't spotted in Thai regulator's database.

According to a report by IndiaShopps, which first spotted the alleged Galaxy S20 series listings, Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has certified Samsung's SM-G980F/DS and SM-G985F/DS phones. These phones carry the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ monikers as clearly mentioned in NBTC database and seen in the screenshots above. We could ignore the 'Galavy' spelling in the screenshot as it is clearly a typo.

To recall, Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11 in San Francisco where it will unveil its next set of flagship smartphones. Galaxy S20 series may also be joined by the company's rumoured Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone but we are yet to get any official information regarding that.

Rumours and leaks indicate Samsung Galaxy S20 series phones will come with hole-punch display design, in-display fingerprint sensors, and Android 10 with OneUI 2.0. The phones are also set to come with Exynos 990 SoC, up to 512GB of onboard storage, and up to 12GB of RAM (depending on the phone).

As per the recently leaked pricing, Galaxy S20 is believed to start at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 70,900), while the phone's 5G variant is likely to cost EUR 100 more. Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G variant price is reported to start at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 86,600), whereas Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to be priced starting at EUR 1,349 (roughly Rs. 1,06,000).