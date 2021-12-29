Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 Android 12 Update Rolling Out: Reports

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 Android 12 Update Rolling Out: Reports

While the update for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series is reportedly rolling out in Switzerland at the initial stage, the new software release for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is currently limited to some European regions.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 December 2021 13:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 Android 12 Update Rolling Out: Reports

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is amongst the models that are reportedly getting updated to Android 12

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 series is getting stable Android 12 update
  • Android 12 update brings One UI 4.0 as a new custom skin
  • Samsung recently resumed Android 12 update for its latest foldable phones

Samsung Galaxy S20 series including the Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note 20 series, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 have started receiving a stable Android 12 update, according to reports. The update brings One UI 4.0 — the latest custom skin by the South Korean company. Samsung has notably started rolling out the stable Android 12 update for its older phones just a week after fixing its earlier buggy update, and resuming the rollout for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy S21 series.

SamMobile reports that the One UI 4.0 update based on Android 12 for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series including the Galaxy S20 FE as well as the Galaxy Note 20 series is currently rolling out in Switzerland.

We can expect that the list of models receiving the update includes the regular Galaxy S20 as well as the Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — alongside the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

In addition to the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series, SamMobile has separately reported that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is getting its stable One UI 4.0 Android 12 update in select European regions. That particular update brings firmware version F916BXXS2FULE and includes the December 2021 Android security patch.

Samsung is likely to expand the rollout of its latest Android 12 update for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 to other markets in the coming days — depending on how well the update works on the initial batch of devices.

Users can manually check for the stable Android 12 update by going to Settings > Software update.

The update brings some of the core Android 12 features alongside the list of upgrades under One UI 4.0. The latter includes improved privacy and security, including a privacy dashboard as well as camera and microphone indicators. It also brings Colour Palettes and other customisations.

Earlier this week, Samsung reportedly resumed rolling out the stable version of Android 12 update with One UI 4.0 on top for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy S21 series. The update was initially released a few weeks back, but it was later halted due to major bugs reported.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium construction quality
  • Excellent display
  • Lean, feature-rich UI
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Great app and gaming performance
  • Day-long battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Bland design
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Top-notch build quality
  • Gorgeous display
  • Excellent cameras, zoom capability
  • Good battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Big and unwieldy
  • Extremely expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + Depth
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Vibrant 120Hz Super AMOLED screen
  • Versatile and capable cameras
  • Lots of software features
  • Bad
  • Gets warm when stressed
  • Disappointing battery life
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Capable cameras
  • Premium design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Fluid software experience
  • IP rating and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great overall performance
  • Excellent primary and optical zoom cameras
  • Good screen and speakers
  • Impressive construction quality
  • S-Pen is genuinely useful
  • Bad
  • Awkward camera bulge
  • Very expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung, One UI 4.0, Android 12
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Is an All-Rounder Phone for Gen MZ 

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 Android 12 Update Rolling Out: Reports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Launched: All the Details
  3. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras, MIUI 13 Launched
  4. All You Need to Know About New Star Wars Series, The Book of Boba Fett
  5. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5’s Last Restock of 2021 in India
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date to Be Announced on January 4
  7. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Already a Billion-Dollar Movie
  9. Xiaomi Watch S1 Premium Smartwatch, Xiaomi Buds 3 ANC Earbuds Launched
  10. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Teased to Get Two Colour Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 Android 12 Update Rolling Out: Reports
  2. Vivo Y21T India Launch Date Tipped to Be January 3, Said to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G SoC
  3. India Smartphone Market Growth to Accelerate, Around 200 Million Shipments Expected in 2022: Market Analysts
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Receiving OxygenOS A.15 Update With December 2021 Security Patch, Improved Video Stability
  5. Apple Says Foxconn’s iPhone Plant in India Doesn’t Meet Standards for Workers’ Dorms After Mass Food Poisoning
  6. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of January 5 Launch
  7. iQoo 9 Series Launch Date Is January 5, Specifications Confirmed to Include 4,700mAh Battery, 120W Charging
  8. US Lawsuit Claiming Microsoft-Owned LinkedIn Overcharged Advertisers Dismissed
  9. Xiaomi Watch S1 With Stainless-Steel Frame, Circular AMOLED Display Launched, Xiaomi Buds 3 Debut as Well
  10. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Can be Questioned in Privacy Lawsuit Over Chrome’s ‘Incognito’ Mode, US Court Judge Rules
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com