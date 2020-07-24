Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, aka Galaxy S20 Lite, may come with a 4,500mAh battery, as per a new leak. For quite some time now, there have been rumours and leaks about Samsung working on a lite version of the Galaxy S20, like it did with the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. Previous leaks have hinted at some of the specifications, and this new leak suggests the battery capacity as well as the possible colour options of the phone. It is expected that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will launch in Europe with these colours.

The latest leak comes from the Dutch blog website, Galaxyclub.nl, and claims that the battery present in the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has model number EB-BG781ABY. It states that this battery has a rated capacity of 4,370mAh. This is the same rated capacity as the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and this suggests that the typical battery capacity in the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be 4,500mAh, which is the same as the Galaxy S20+. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, launched in January this year, also packs a 4,500mAh battery.

Talking about the colours, the publication says that the rumoured phone will be sold in the European market in green, orange, red, and white colour options. It is unclear if these colour options will be made available in other markets as well, or if there will be additional colours for other regions.

Last week, some of the specifications of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition aka Galaxy S20 Lite were leaked courtesy of a known tipster. It was said that the phone would come with 120Hz display and an IP68-certified build. It may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and have 6GB of RAM. The tipster also claimed that the phone will have “nice” pricing.

As of now, Samsung has not shared any information about this variant of the Galaxy S20 and it is unlikely there will be an announcement for the same at the August 5 Unpacked event. However, Samsung recently announced a Life Unstoppable event for September 2 where it might share more information about the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

