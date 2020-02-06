Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S20 Official Cases, Covers Leaked Ahead of Next Week’s Launch

Samsung Galaxy S20 official cases will be available in multiple material choices.

By | Updated: 6 February 2020 14:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 Official Cases, Covers Leaked Ahead of Next Week’s Launch

Samsung Galaxy S20 S-View case looks a lot like the one for Galaxy Note 10

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 official cases will be offered in up to 6 colours
  • Buyers can choose between leather, fabric, and silicone options
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 S-View and kickstand cases have also leaked

Samsung Galaxy S20 moniker was officially confirmed earlier this month after the company briefly listed a protective case on its website. Well, thanks to a new leak, we now have our first look at all the official cases that Samsung will be offering for its next flagship. Alleged protective case images for the Galaxy S20 have popped up online, revealing hard case, silicone, leather flip cover, S-View, LED, and kickstand case options. Samsung's official Galaxy S20 cases will be up for grabs in a host of colours and material choices for buyers.

The leaked Samsung Galaxy S20 case images come courtesy of tipster Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with PriceBaba. The number of case designs and colour options on the table suggests that Samsung Galaxy S20 buyers will have a wide variety to choose from. The LED case, which appears to have random LED dots on the rear face, will wirelessly draw power from the phone and will reportedly be up for grabs in black, blue, grey, pink, and white colour options. The flip case with an LED cover that shows time is said to be available in a similar black, blue, grey, pink, and white colour palette.

galaxy s20 case pricebaba body Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 kickstand case will reportedly come in silver and black colours
Photo Credit: PriceBaba

 

Coming to the S-View LED flip cover for the Galaxy S20, it takes design cues from the official Galaxy Note10 S-View Flip cover. It has a narrow strip alongside the right edge for showing app notifications and time/ date. If the latest leak turns out to be the real deal, the S-View LED flip cover for the Galaxy S20 will also come in five colour options - black, blue, grey, pink, and white.

Samsung also has a rather unique kickstand protective cover for the Galaxy S20 that appears to have a glossy black or metallic silver finish with vertical ridges on the rear face. The leather cases are said to come in black, blue, grey, pink, cherry red, and white shades, while the silicone cases will be sold in dark grey, pink, navy blue, sky blue, and white paintjobs with a matte finish.

