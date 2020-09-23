Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price starts at $699 (roughly Rs. 51,400). There is no word on the price of the 4G model.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 September 2020 19:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will be offered in six colour options

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will be offered in six colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is offered in both 4G and 5G options
  • The Samsung phone features stereo speakers tuned by AKG
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE carries an IP68-certified build

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has finally been unveiled as a toned-down variant of the Galaxy S20 flagship after months of rumours. The new smartphone, also known as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, follows a design language that matches the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series. It features triple rear cameras as well as a hole-punch display. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE also offers a range of colour options to attract young customers. Samsung has also offered a 120Hz refresh rate on the smartphone to deliver an experience in line with the Galaxy S20 series. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes in both 4G and 5G versions.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price, availability details

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price will start at $699 (roughly Rs. 51,400) for the 5G model. There is no word on the price of the 4G model right now. The phone will be offered 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB models. There will be six colour options - Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White. Moreover, it will go on sale starting October 2 in select markets, whereas the pre-orders open later today for both 4G and 5G models of the phone.  Details about the India launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE are yet to be revealed.

samsung galaxys20fe cloud navy handson Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with a hole-punch cutout

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+eSIM) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and flaunts a pixel density of 407ppi. Under the hood, the 4G variant of the Galaxy S20 SE has an octa-core Exynos 990 SoC. The 5G option, on the other hand, comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Both 4G and 5G models come along with up to 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE offers the triple rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens as well as supports optical image stabilisation (OIS) and dual phase detection autofocus. You will also get a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view (FoV) as well as an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens on top. The front-facing camera also has autofocus support.

Samsung has provided up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the Galaxy S20 SE. The phone also comes with 5G (optional), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, hall sensor, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the phone comes with stereo speakers optimised by AKG.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes in an IP68-rated body and packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging and wireless charging. There is also Samsung's Wireless PowerShare for sharing the power with wireless charging-supported devices. Besides, the phone measures 159.8x74.5x8.4mm and weighs 190 grams.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
