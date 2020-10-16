Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes in five distinct colour options.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 October 2020 09:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is designed as a toned-down variant of the Galaxy S20 flagship

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes in a single configuration in India
  • The phone supports wireless charging and reverse wireless charging
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is powered by Exynos 990 SoC

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is now on sale in India. The Samsung phone was launched in the country last week as a toned-down version of the Galaxy S20 flagship. It features triple rear cameras on a rectangular module and comes with a hole-punch display that makes it look similar to the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series. However, the Galaxy S20 FE, on the distinction part, offers a range of colour options to choose from. The Galaxy S20 FE competes against the likes of the OnePlus 8, Vivo X50 Pro, and the iPhone XR.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in India, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in India is set at Rs. 49,999 for the lone 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White colour options. The smartphone is now available for purchase through online channels, Amazon and Samsung India online store. Those who pre-booked the phone will start receiving deliveries today as well.

Sale offers on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE include a flat Rs. 4,000 instant discount for HDFC Bank customers and no-cost EMI option for up to nine months. Samsung is also offering an additional Rs. 3,000 exchange discount in lieu of an old phone through its online store.

Last month, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE globally in three distinct configurations - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. Samsung also provided 4G and 5G options in the global markets, though the India variant has only 4G support.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it comes with an octa-core Exynos 990 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy S20 FE has the triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The camera setup also houses a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 autofocus lens.

Samsung has provided 128GB of internal storage on the Galaxy S20 FE that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging and wireless charging. There is also the ability to share the power with other compatible wireless charging-supported devices through Samsung's Wireless PowerShare. Besides, the phone measures 159.8x74.5x8.4mm and weighs 190 grams.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in India, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Trifo Emma Standard, Emma Pet Robot Vacuum Cleaners Launched in India
Samsung Galaxy F41 Goes on Sale via Flipkart for First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Offers

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Kicks Off: Here Are the Best Deals Today
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Here Are the Best Deals and Offers
  4. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Note 10+ Get Big Discounts on Flipkart
  6. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched
  7. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C With 14.2mm Drivers Launched in India
  8. Hisense Galaxy OLED 55-Inch and 65-Inch IMAX Enhanced TVs Launched
  9. Boat Airdopes 461 TWS Earbuds With 6mm Dynamic Drivers Launched in India
  10. Jio May Have a Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription Offer in the Works
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Google Pixel 4a Now on Sale in India via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy F41 Goes on Sale via Flipkart for First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Offers
  4. Trifo Emma Standard, Emma Pet Robot Vacuum Cleaners Launched in India
  5. Motorola Tech3 TriX 3-in-1 Hybrid Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 5,999 for Flipkart Sale
  6. BepiColombo Space Probe Makes First Venus Fly-by on Way to Mercury
  7. Xbox One Gets New Xbox UI With October Update, Ahead of Xbox Series X, Series S Release
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy F41, More Receive Price Discounts
  9. Sony Rolling Out Android 9 Pie Update for Older Smart TV Models
  10. LG K92 5G With Snapdragon 690 SoC Spotted on Google Play Console: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com