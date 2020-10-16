Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is now on sale in India. The Samsung phone was launched in the country last week as a toned-down version of the Galaxy S20 flagship. It features triple rear cameras on a rectangular module and comes with a hole-punch display that makes it look similar to the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series. However, the Galaxy S20 FE, on the distinction part, offers a range of colour options to choose from. The Galaxy S20 FE competes against the likes of the OnePlus 8, Vivo X50 Pro, and the iPhone XR.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in India, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in India is set at Rs. 49,999 for the lone 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White colour options. The smartphone is now available for purchase through online channels, Amazon and Samsung India online store. Those who pre-booked the phone will start receiving deliveries today as well.

Sale offers on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE include a flat Rs. 4,000 instant discount for HDFC Bank customers and no-cost EMI option for up to nine months. Samsung is also offering an additional Rs. 3,000 exchange discount in lieu of an old phone through its online store.

Last month, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE globally in three distinct configurations - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. Samsung also provided 4G and 5G options in the global markets, though the India variant has only 4G support.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it comes with an octa-core Exynos 990 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy S20 FE has the triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The camera setup also houses a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 autofocus lens.

Samsung has provided 128GB of internal storage on the Galaxy S20 FE that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging and wireless charging. There is also the ability to share the power with other compatible wireless charging-supported devices through Samsung's Wireless PowerShare. Besides, the phone measures 159.8x74.5x8.4mm and weighs 190 grams.

