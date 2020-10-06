Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With Triple Rear Cameras, Exynos 990 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With Triple Rear Cameras, Exynos 990 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in India is set at Rs. 49,999 for its lone, 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 October 2020 13:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With Triple Rear Cameras, Exynos 990 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes as a toned-down variant of the Galaxy S20

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in India will be available in five colours
  • India variant of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes in 4G only variant
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with wireless charging support

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has been officially launched in India, and will be available to buy from October 16. The Samsung phone, which debuted globally last month as a toned-down variant of the Galaxy S20 flagship, comes in a range of colour options, but in a single specifications variant. Samsung has also provided triple rear cameras as well as a hole-punch display on the Galaxy S20 FE. Also known as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, the new smartphone matches the design language of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series. The Galaxy S20 FE also comes with wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in India

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in India has been set at Rs. 49,999 for the single, 8GB + 128GB storage variant that has 4G support. The phone comes in five colour options, namely Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White. The pre-orders for the phone kick off October 9. Moreover, it will go on sale through Amazon, Samsung India online store, and select offline retailers starting October 16, as per a banner on Amazon India app. 

Pre-booking offers on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE include benefits worth Rs. 8,000. 

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was unveiled globally last month in 4G and 5G options as well as three distinct configurations — 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB — that are available in a total of six colour shades including the Cloud Orange that hasn't launched in India. The 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE in the global markets carries a starting price of $699 (roughly Rs. 51,100).

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on One UI 2.0, based on Android 10. The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 panel. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has an octa-core Exynos 990 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The global variant of the phone, however, comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE flaunts the triple rear camera setup that carries a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The camera setup also includes a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens — enabling a 123-megapixel field-of-view (FoV) — as well as an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. In terms of capturing selfies and enabling video chats, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE carries a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens that comes with autofocus support.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with stereo speakers that are optimised by Samsung's brand AKG.

Sensors on the Galaxy S20 FE include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, hall sensor, and a proximity sensor. You will also get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes in an IP68-rated build and packs a 4,500mAh battery, with support for 15W fast charging and wireless charging. There is also Samsung's Wireless PowerShare that transforms the phone into a wireless charger and lets you charge your wireless charging-supported devices. Lastly, the phone measures 159.8x74.5x8.4mm and weighs 190 grams.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in India, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Mi Watch Revolve First Impressions
YouTube Music Now Lets Free Users Cast Uploaded Songs, Play Personal Playlists via Google Assistant

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With Triple Rear Cameras, Exynos 990 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  2. Poco C3 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India
  3. OnePlus to Launch New Earphones Alongside OnePlus 8T Next Week
  4. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  5. OnePlus 8T Front Camera Features Hinted at in Teaser Video
  6. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Phones to Launch in India on October 15
  7. Oppo A15 to Launch Soon in India, Amazon Teaser Reveals
  8. Nokia C3 Review
  9. Sony Launches Its First 8K TV in India, the 85-Inch Z8H
  10. Infinix Hot 10 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Sherlock Holmes MCU-Like ‘Mystery-Verse’ in the Works: Robert Downey Jr.
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With Triple Rear Cameras, Exynos 990 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs Set to Testify at October 28 US Senate Hearing
  4. Poco C3 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. TikTok, WeChat Bans Break WTO Rules: China
  6. Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Smart Cam 360, 100W Soundbar Teased to Launch in India Tomorrow
  7. The Witcher Season 2 First Look Features Henry Cavill in New Armour
  8. Google, Oracle's Decade-Long Copyright Battle Heads Up to US Supreme Court
  9. BSNL Offering 25 Percent Extra Data on All Prepaid Plans Till October 31
  10. YouTube Music Now Lets Free Users Cast Uploaded Songs, Play Personal Playlists via Google Assistant
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com