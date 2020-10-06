Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch, Sale Details Revealed

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch, Sale Details Revealed

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in India is said to be set at Rs. 49,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 October 2020 10:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch, Sale Details Revealed

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was unveiled last month as a toned-down variant of Galaxy S20

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE sale details have been revealed by Amazon
  • Samsung phone will come in a single, 8GB + 128GB storage variant
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in India will come with 4G support

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in India has been leaked online just ahead of its official launch. Amazon has also revealed that the Galaxy S20 FE will go on sale in the country starting October 16. The new Samsung phone, which is a toned-down variant of the Galaxy S20, was unveiled last month. It comes with triple rear cameras and features a hole-punch display design. The Galaxy S20 FE comes in a variety of colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in India (expected)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in India will be set at Rs. 49,999, according to a report by 91Mobiles. This is slightly cheaper than the $699 (roughly Rs. 51,100) starting price of its 5G model in the global markets. However, instead of bringing the 5G model, Samsung is launching the 4G option of the Galaxy S20 FE in the country and in just a single, 8GB + 128GB storage variant. This is unlike the global model that debuted in the 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB configurations. In terms of colours, the Galaxy S20 FE will be available for purchase in India in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE sale in India details

In addition to its pricing, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE availability details have been revealed by Amazon through a dedicated banner featured on its mobile site and app. The banner says that the phone will go on sale in India from October 16. Alongside Amazon, the Galaxy S20 FE is likely to be available for purchase through several offline retailers in the country.

samsung galaxy s20 fe sale details india amazon Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE sale details revealed by Amazon ahead of official launch
Photo Credit: Amazon

 

The official launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is scheduled for today. Thus, we'll get all the details about its pricing and availability shortly.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It also comes with 128GB of onboard storage. Further, there is the triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens that has a 123-megapixel field-of-view (FoV), and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Samsung has provided a 4,500mAh battery on the Galaxy S20 FE that supports 15W fast charging and wireless charging. The phone also comes with the ability to offer wireless charging on other devices through the built-in Wireless PowerShare technology.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in India, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Twitter Bans Trump Death Wishes, Sparks Debate
LG K92 5G Leaked Render Tips Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch, Sale Details Revealed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Phones to Launch in India on October 15
  2. OnePlus to Launch New Earphones Alongside OnePlus 8T Next Week
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  4. OnePlus 8T Front Camera Features Hinted at in Teaser Video
  5. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  6. Sony Launches Its First 8K TV in India, the 85-Inch Z8H
  7. iOS 14 Battery Drain Issue Might Be Fixed by Wiping Your iPhone
  8. Oppo A15 to Launch Soon in India, Amazon Teaser Reveals
  9. Paytm Launches Mini App Store for Indian Developers
  10. Nokia C3 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatches With Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 Processor Launched
  2. The Batman, The Matrix 4, The Flash, Dune, Shazam! 2 Release Dates Shuffled by Warner Bros.
  3. LG K92 5G Leaked Render Tips Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch, Sale Details Revealed
  5. Twitter Bans Trump Death Wishes, Sparks Debate
  6. Musk's SpaceX Wins Pentagon Award for Missile Tracking Satellites
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Launching in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Poco C3 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  9. Twitter Birdwatch Is a New Tool to Combat Misinformation on the Social Network
  10. Free Guy Trailer: Ryan Reynolds Takes Over a Video Game in New Movie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com