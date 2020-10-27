Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Is Available in India at an Effective Price of Rs. 40,999

The special festive offer on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is live until November 17.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 October 2020 14:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Is Available in India at an Effective Price of Rs. 40,999

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE normally retails in India with a starting price of Rs. 49,999

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has received a Rs. 5,000 discount
  • HDFC Bank card users can avail an additional Rs. 4,000 cashback
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched in India earlier this month

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available in India with a discount of as much as Rs. 9,000 under a special festive offer, the South Korean company announced on Tuesday. The new offer is applicable on both 128GB and 256GB storage variants of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in the country and is available through retail stores as well as the Samsung India online store and major e-commerce platforms including Amazon. The Galaxy S20 FE was notably launched in India earlier this month and went on sale just a couple of weeks back.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in India discounted

Under the special festive offer, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available with an instant discount of Rs. 5,000. Customers using an HDFC Bank card can avail an additional instant cashback of Rs. 4,000. This brings down the effective price of the Galaxy S20 FE to Rs. 40,999 for the 128GB storage variant and Rs. 44,999 for the 256GB option.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE customers are also entitled to avail a 50 percent discount on the Samsung Care+ service that is aimed to provide accidental and liquid damage protection.

Samsung underlined that the special festive offer as well as the discount on the Samsung Care+ service are available until November 17. Furthermore, platforms including Amazon and the Samsung India online store are providing exchange discounts on top of the new offers.

The Galaxy S20 FE was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 49,999 for the 128GB storage variant. However, it also recently got the 256GB version at Rs. 53,999 that is available for pre-orders, with its shipments beginning from October 28.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes as a watered-down version of the Galaxy S20 flagship. The phone runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. Further, there is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. For selfies and video chats, the Galaxy S20 FE also has a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Samsung has provided a range of connectivity options that include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. There is also a USB Type-C port. Additionally, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy S20 FE packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging as well as wireless charging. The phone also comes with Samsung's Wireless PowerShare feature to charge compatible devices wirelessly.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in India, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme C17 Tipped to Launch in India as Early as November End

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Is Available in India at an Effective Price of Rs. 40,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Debut With Hole-Punch Display
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Gets a Festive Discount of Rs. 9,000
  3. Avita Essential Laptop With Full-HD Display Launched in India at Rs. 17,990
  4. LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 True Wireless Earphones With ANC Launched
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: What to Expect
  6. TCL TS3015 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  7. iPhone 12 Pro Beaten by Predecessor iPhone 11 Pro in Battery Life Tests
  8. Redmi K30S Debuts as a Rebranded Version of Mi 10T
  9. Mi Water Purifier H1000G With 3:1 Pure Wastewater Ratio Launched
  10. Google Pay for iOS Pulled From Apple's App Store to Fix an Issue
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Has Reportedly Stopped Working on AirPower Once Again
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Is Available in India at an Effective Price of Rs. 40,999
  3. Realme C17 Tipped to Launch in India as Early as November End
  4. NASA Prepares OSIRIS-REx to Safely Store Leaking Asteroid Samples
  5. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Release Date Set for March 2021, Registrations Open on Android and iOS
  6. Facebook Content Moderators Criticise Policies, Demand Better Treatment
  7. Mi Water Purifier H1000G With 3:1 Pure Wastewater Ratio Launched
  8. Redmi K30S With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Twitter Can Expose Data via Link Previews: Report
  10. iPhone 12 Edges Can Cause Injuries, Some Users Claim on Social Media
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com