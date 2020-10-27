Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available in India with a discount of as much as Rs. 9,000 under a special festive offer, the South Korean company announced on Tuesday. The new offer is applicable on both 128GB and 256GB storage variants of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in the country and is available through retail stores as well as the Samsung India online store and major e-commerce platforms including Amazon. The Galaxy S20 FE was notably launched in India earlier this month and went on sale just a couple of weeks back.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in India discounted

Under the special festive offer, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available with an instant discount of Rs. 5,000. Customers using an HDFC Bank card can avail an additional instant cashback of Rs. 4,000. This brings down the effective price of the Galaxy S20 FE to Rs. 40,999 for the 128GB storage variant and Rs. 44,999 for the 256GB option.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE customers are also entitled to avail a 50 percent discount on the Samsung Care+ service that is aimed to provide accidental and liquid damage protection.

Samsung underlined that the special festive offer as well as the discount on the Samsung Care+ service are available until November 17. Furthermore, platforms including Amazon and the Samsung India online store are providing exchange discounts on top of the new offers.

The Galaxy S20 FE was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 49,999 for the 128GB storage variant. However, it also recently got the 256GB version at Rs. 53,999 that is available for pre-orders, with its shipments beginning from October 28.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes as a watered-down version of the Galaxy S20 flagship. The phone runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. Further, there is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. For selfies and video chats, the Galaxy S20 FE also has a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Samsung has provided a range of connectivity options that include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. There is also a USB Type-C port. Additionally, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy S20 FE packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging as well as wireless charging. The phone also comes with Samsung's Wireless PowerShare feature to charge compatible devices wirelessly.

