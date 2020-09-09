Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Briefly Listed on Company Site, Official Renders and Colour Options Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Briefly Listed on Company Site, Official Renders and Colour Options Leaked

Samsung Philippines site suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE may come in Cloud Navy and Cloud Lavendar colour options.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 September 2020 18:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Briefly Listed on Company Site, Official Renders and Colour Options Leaked

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is expected to launch by the end of September or October

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is tipped to be offered with 128GB of storage
  • The phone is seen to have triple rear cameras, pack 4,500mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE may come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was briefly listed on the Samsung official site in Philippines ahead of official launch. The phone is rumoured to launch sometime around the end of September or October, and this accidental listing indicates that the launch is not very far. The brief listing outed the images of the phone, along with possible colour options and storage information. The product page was not updated fully, so specifications haven't been confirmed. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was also reported to be called the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite, but the latest listing pretty much confirms that the phone may go official with the ‘Samsung Galaxy S20 FE' moniker.

Tipster Evan Blass spotted the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE product page on the Samsung Philippines site first. The link now gets redirected to the home page. However, when we tried manually searching for the phone, we saw that the old listing popped up in search results, but clicking on it redirected us back to the main page.

samsung galaxy s20 fe 91mobiles Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is reported to offer 128GB of storage
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

91Mobiles was able to spot the renders of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE while those were live. The phone has a hole-punch flat display with no curved edges and a triple camera setup at the back. The phone was listed on Samsung Philippines site in Cloud Navy and Cloud Lavendar colour options. It was listed to come with dual-SIM support and offer 128GB of storage.

Past reports suggest an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 6.5-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display and Snapdragon 865 SoC on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G model. The 4G model is expected to be powered by the Exynos 990 SoC. The phone is tipped to pack 6GB of RAM and the triple camera setup may include two 12-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel camera as well. Up front, the phone is tipped to sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The battery capacity may be at 4,500mAh and a 15W bundled charger is reported to be bundled alongside. The phone may be IP68 certified for water and dust resistance.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Renders, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Colours, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Briefly Listed on Company Site, Official Renders and Colour Options Leaked
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Realme Smartphones Getting Latest Android 11 Beta
  2. Redmi 9i With 4GB RAM Set to Launch in India on September 15
  3. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  4. Apple Sends Invites for September 15 Launch Event: What You Need to Know
  5. Teen Reportedly Spent Over Rs. 2 Lakhs on PUBG Mobile
  6. For PUBG Mobile Professional Players in India, It’s All Uncertainty Now
  7. Oppo F17 Pro Tipped to Launch Outside India as Oppo A93
  8. Dune Trailer to Release Wednesday, First Teaser Reveals
  9. Moto G9 Review
  10. Review: Cargo on Netflix Shows What India Can Bring to Sci-Fi
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Briefly Listed on Company Site, Official Renders and Colour Options Leaked
  2. Motorola Razr 5G Price, Full Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Variants, Colour Options Leak Online
  4. Realme Watch S Pro Details Surface via US FCC Website, Specifications Tipped
  5. Huawei to Share Progress of Google Android OS Rival Harmony Amid US Tensions
  6. Mi Health App Update Brings Heart Rate Monitoring Feature to Phones: Report
  7. Xbox Series S Set to Debut on November 10, Microsoft Confirms
  8. LG Wing to Sport a Thin Flip-Around Screen, as per Leaked Video
  9. Flipkart Onboards Over 50,000 Kirana Stores to Make Deliveries Ahead of Festive Season
  10. Amazfit Neo Retro-Style Smartwatch Debuts With Over 4 Weeks of Battery Life
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com