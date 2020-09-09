Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was briefly listed on the Samsung official site in Philippines ahead of official launch. The phone is rumoured to launch sometime around the end of September or October, and this accidental listing indicates that the launch is not very far. The brief listing outed the images of the phone, along with possible colour options and storage information. The product page was not updated fully, so specifications haven't been confirmed. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was also reported to be called the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite, but the latest listing pretty much confirms that the phone may go official with the ‘Samsung Galaxy S20 FE' moniker.

Tipster Evan Blass spotted the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE product page on the Samsung Philippines site first. The link now gets redirected to the home page. However, when we tried manually searching for the phone, we saw that the old listing popped up in search results, but clicking on it redirected us back to the main page.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is reported to offer 128GB of storage

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

91Mobiles was able to spot the renders of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE while those were live. The phone has a hole-punch flat display with no curved edges and a triple camera setup at the back. The phone was listed on Samsung Philippines site in Cloud Navy and Cloud Lavendar colour options. It was listed to come with dual-SIM support and offer 128GB of storage.

Past reports suggest an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 6.5-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display and Snapdragon 865 SoC on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G model. The 4G model is expected to be powered by the Exynos 990 SoC. The phone is tipped to pack 6GB of RAM and the triple camera setup may include two 12-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel camera as well. Up front, the phone is tipped to sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The battery capacity may be at 4,500mAh and a 15W bundled charger is reported to be bundled alongside. The phone may be IP68 certified for water and dust resistance.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

