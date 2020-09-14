Technology News
Samsung ‘Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan’ Event Scheduled for September 23, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Expected

Samsung will host the event virtually at 10am ET (7:30pm IST) on September 23.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 September 2020 11:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event invite suggests multiple colour options of Galaxy S20 SE

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is likely to be a toned-down version of Galaxy S20
  • Samsung says that the September 23 event is dedicated to its fans
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was initially rumoured as Galaxy S20 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launch is expected on September 23. Samsung has scheduled a virtual event called “Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan” for September 23 where it is quite likely to launch the Galaxy S20 FE aka Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. The upcoming smartphone, which was initially rumoured as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite, is speculated to come as a toned-down version of the Galaxy S20. Thus, you can expect some compromises on the part of its specifications over the company's top-end smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is, however, rumoured to have a host of similarities with the Galaxy S20 series to deliver a flagship-like experience.

The invite for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event that has been posted on the Samsung Newsroom website, doesn't give any concrete details about what's launching on September 23. Nevertheless, the company says that the event is specifically meant for its Galaxy fans. This hints at the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE aka Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

Samsung will host the event virtually through the Samsung Newsroom site and its social media channels, including Facebook and YouTube, at 10am ET (7:30pm IST) on September 23. The company may also put some teasers ahead of the launch.

Last week, a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE product page briefly surfaced on the Samsung Philippines site. It showed the phone in Cloud Navy and Cloud Lavender colour options. However, the official video inviting for the Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event suggests that the phone could come in more than the two listed colour options.

The listing on the Samsung Philippines site also suggested dual-SIM support as well as at least 128GB of onboard storage on the Galaxy S20 FE. The phone is also likely to come in both 4G and 5G options — just like the Galaxy S20 series.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications (expected)

If we look at the past reports, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is likely to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display in a flat design, along with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is also expected to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 SoC, depending on the market. Further, it is rumoured to have at least 6GB of RAM.

In terms of capturing photos and recording videos, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE may include a triple rear camera setup that could feature two 12-megapixel image sensors alongside an 8-megapixel shooter. The phone is also rumoured to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is also likely to come with an IP68-certified build. Besides, the phone could pack a 4,500mAh battery along with a 15W fast charging support.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung
