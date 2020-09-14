Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launch is expected on September 23. Samsung has scheduled a virtual event called “Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan” for September 23 where it is quite likely to launch the Galaxy S20 FE aka Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. The upcoming smartphone, which was initially rumoured as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite, is speculated to come as a toned-down version of the Galaxy S20. Thus, you can expect some compromises on the part of its specifications over the company's top-end smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is, however, rumoured to have a host of similarities with the Galaxy S20 series to deliver a flagship-like experience.

The invite for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event that has been posted on the Samsung Newsroom website, doesn't give any concrete details about what's launching on September 23. Nevertheless, the company says that the event is specifically meant for its Galaxy fans. This hints at the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE aka Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

Samsung will host the event virtually through the Samsung Newsroom site and its social media channels, including Facebook and YouTube, at 10am ET (7:30pm IST) on September 23. The company may also put some teasers ahead of the launch.

Last week, a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE product page briefly surfaced on the Samsung Philippines site. It showed the phone in Cloud Navy and Cloud Lavender colour options. However, the official video inviting for the Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event suggests that the phone could come in more than the two listed colour options.

The listing on the Samsung Philippines site also suggested dual-SIM support as well as at least 128GB of onboard storage on the Galaxy S20 FE. The phone is also likely to come in both 4G and 5G options — just like the Galaxy S20 series.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications (expected)

If we look at the past reports, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is likely to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display in a flat design, along with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is also expected to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 SoC, depending on the market. Further, it is rumoured to have at least 6GB of RAM.

In terms of capturing photos and recording videos, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE may include a triple rear camera setup that could feature two 12-megapixel image sensors alongside an 8-megapixel shooter. The phone is also rumoured to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is also likely to come with an IP68-certified build. Besides, the phone could pack a 4,500mAh battery along with a 15W fast charging support.

