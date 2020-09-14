Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Spotted on TENAA, Key Specifications Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is likely to carry a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 14 September 2020 13:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Spotted on TENAA, Key Specifications Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE may house a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE may launch on September 23
  • The phone may come with Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was previously seen on Samsung Philippines website

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has passed Chinese regulator TENAA's certification, and has allegedly received NBTC certification as well. The TENAA listing has tipped the key specifications of the phone, and the alleged NBTC listing suggests the LTE variant of the smartphone. A Samsung smartphone with model number SM-G7810 has surfaced on TENAA that is said to be associated with the Galaxy S20 FE smartphone. This listing suggests that the phone will sport a 6.5-inch display and carry 4,500mAh battery.

The TENAA listing shows that Samsung SM-G7810 is a 5G smartphone and features a 6.5-inch display and 4,500mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The phone measures 159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4(mm). As mentioned, the NBTC listing has further cemented the rumour that Samsung will launch a 4G variant of Galaxy S20 FE as well.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications (expected)

Past reports have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display, in-display fingerprint sensor, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 SoC. The offering by Samsung is rumoured to come with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The phone is also said to come with a dual-SIM slot.

Renders suggest that the phone will have a triple rear camera setup with two 12-megapixel sensors, and an 8-megapixel shooter. The phone may have an IP68-certified build. Recently the phone was seen listed on Samsung Philippines site in Cloud Navy and Cloud Lavender colour options. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is expected to launch on September 23 at a virtual event called “Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan”.

 

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

