Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched in India, 4G Variant Gets Latest Security Update

The 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE debuted in the US last year.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 31 March 2021 13:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a Snapdragon 865 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung S20 FE 5G launches with an introductory price of Rs. 47,999
  • It's 4G variant is currently priced at Rs. 44,999
  • The 4G variant is also reportedly getting a new security update

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G was launched in India on Wednesday, March 31. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE debuted in both 4G and 5G variants in the US last year in September, but only its 4G variant was introduced in the Indian market in the following October. The 5G variant of the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC, unlike the 4G variant that packs an Exynos 990 chip. The 4G variant of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is also reportedly receiving a new firmware update alongside that brings the latest Android security patch to the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price in India, availability, offers

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G carries a retail price of Rs. 55,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. But the phone has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs. 47,999 (with Rs. 8,000 as instant cashback). In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G carries a price tag of Rs. 44,999 for the same RAM and storage configuration.

The online listings of the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G were not up at the time of the filing this story, but Samsung says that the phone will be available for purchase via the Samsung India online store, Amazon, and the company's own and partner offline stores starting today, March 31. The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be available in Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Navy colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also has an IP68 dust- and water-resistant build. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expandable (up to 1TB) via a microSD card.

The 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has the same rear and front cameras as its 4G variant. The triple rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. It also features a 30x Space Zoom. The phone carries a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The new 5G phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for Wireless Charging 2.0. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features 25W fast charging, while its 4G variant comes with 15W fast charging support. Both the variants feature Samsung's Wireless PowerShare that allows the phones to charge supported devices.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port, apart from 5G connectivity. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, hall sensor, and a proximity sensor. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In related news, a report from SamMobile says that the 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is receiving a new update in Europe, which is likely to trickle down to other markets soon. It can be identified by its firmware version G780FXXS2CUC8 and carries the April 2021 Android security patch. You will likely receive a notification when the update arrives for your device, but you can also manually check for it by going into Settings > Software updates > Download and install.

