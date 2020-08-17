Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Alleged Renders Show Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Design, Flat Screen

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is rumoured to come with 120Hz display, IP68 water resistance, and 4,500mAh battery.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 August 2020 11:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Alleged Renders Show Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Design, Flat Screen

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G’s back panel is said to be frosted/matte plastic

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G may be a lite version of the Galaxy S20
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has not been confirmed by the company
  • The phone may be powered by the Exynos 990 processor

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is expected to be a ‘lite' version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 and a new report has shared some of the alleged renders and a 360-degree video of the phone. While Samsung has not confirmed the existence of a Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite or Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Fan Edition), there have been several leaks and rumours regarding the specifications of the phone. The renders show a hole-punch design with a single selfie camera in the centre and relatively thick bezels on the top and bottom.

As per a report by PriceBaba in collaboration with OnLeaks, the rumoured ‘lite' version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 will be called Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, where FE stands for Fan Edition. The leaked renders show a phone with the Samsung branding on the back, with a triple rear camera setup placed in a rectangular module, just like on the Galaxy S20. The bezels in the renders seem relatively thick on the flat screen.

The phone is said to come with a central hole-punch design for the selfie camera. A USB Type-C port can be seen on the bottom, next to the speaker grill. The back of the phone is slightly curved towards the edges for a better grip. No headphone jack can be seen in the renders. The report claims that the rough dimensions of the device are 161x73x8mm and the back panel is likely to be frosted or matte plastic.

Interestingly, the 360-degree video shows a slightly curved screen as opposed to the flat panel seen in the render images. Rest of the design is the same in the video as well. As mentioned earlier, there is no word from Samsung on a Galaxy S20 Lite or Galaxy S20 FE 5G and its availability or pricing, however, some reports in the past have hinted at some of the specifications for the phone.

Last week, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G was reportedly spotted in a Geekbench listing with Exynos 990 processor, 8GB of RAM, and running Android 10. The phone is said to carry model number SM-G780F and pack a 4,500mAh battery. It is also expected to sport a 120Hz display and an IP68 certified build.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite
