Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Briefly Listed on Company, Verizon Websites Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is likely to launch on September 23 at a virtual event called “Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan”.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 September 2020 14:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Briefly Listed on Company, Verizon Websites Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has already been spotted on the Samsung official site in Philippines

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is seen with a hole-punch display
  • The phone is said to feature a triple camera setup
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G was spotted on TENAA as well

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has been briefly spotted on the company's website in Germany. A support page for the smartphone that is now removed revealed the name and an image of the phone. The phone also surfaced on US telecom operator Verizon's website that has further shared the specifications of the phone. Same as Samsung Germany listing, the Verizon listing has also now disappeared, but can still be spotted via Google cache. The handset has already been spotted on the Samsung official site in Philippines.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has been spotted on the South Korean company's German website. The page that is now removed was first spotted by WinFuture's Roland Quandt and accessed by by CNET. The webpage showed the smartphone from the front, and confirmed the name of the handset. The phone bears the model number SM-G7818/DS and features a hole-punch display with the cutout in the centre like we have already seen in various Samsung flagship smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G phone was also spotted on the Samsung Philippines site in Cloud Navy and Cloud Lavendar colour options 128GB of storage. It was later seen on TENAA as well as NBTC suggesting the phone features a 6.5-inch display, 4,500mAh battery with 15W wired charging support and a 4G variant.

As per the renders of the handset, the smartphone has a flat display and a triple camera setup at the back.

In another Samsung Galaxy S20 FE-related development, Quandt also spotted the phone on Verizon's website. The phone listing has now been removed but is still visible via cache.

As per the cached information, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and feature a 4,500mAh battery. It shows the phone with water and dust resistance certification. The listing also shows the presence of 32-megapixel front shooter, Snapdragon 865 SoC, and Android 10 in the phone.

Samsung galaxy s10 FE Verizon Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is likely to launch on September 23

Past reports have suggested that the handset will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and 6GB of RAM. It is also claimed that the phone will pack a triple camera setup with two 12-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel snapper.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is likely to launch on September 23 at a virtual event called “Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan”.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications
Call of Duty: Warzone Might Be Coming to Mobile, Activision Job Listing Suggests
Paytm App Pulled From Google Play, Paytm First Games Removed Alongside

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Briefly Listed on Company, Verizon Websites Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 Review
  2. Flipkart Responds to Rs. 99 Disney+ Hotstar Premium Offer
  3. Google Pulls Paytm, Paytm First Games Apps from Google Play
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  5. Realme Narzo 20 Series Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Zebronics Launches Juke Bar 9700 Pro Soundbar With 450W Speakers in India
  7. 7 Incredible iOS 14 Features for India That You Can Use Right Now
  8. Moto E7 Plus Set to Launch in India on September 23 via Flipkart
  9. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
  10. OnePlus Buds Z May Launch as Affordable TWS Earphones Alongside OnePlus 8T
#Latest Stories
  1. Mozilla Shuts Down Firefox Send and Firefox Notes
  2. Paytm App Pulled From Google Play, Paytm First Games Removed Alongside
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Briefly Listed on Company, Verizon Websites Ahead of Launch
  4. Call of Duty: Warzone Might Be Coming to Mobile, Activision Job Listing Suggests
  5. Moto E7 Plus India Launch Set for September 23: Expected Price, Specifications
  6. iOS 14 Bug Resets Default Mail and Browser App Settings After Every Reboot
  7. Facebook to Curb Private Groups Spreading Hate, Misinformation
  8. Rs. 99 Disney+ Hotstar Premium Offer: Flipkart Calls the Listing an ‘Unexpected Error’
  9. Court Orders People Against Conspiracy Theories Connecting FAU-G, Goqii Vital 3.0 With Sushant Singh Rajput
  10. Amazon Alexa App Gets Hindi Language Support on Android, iOS
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com