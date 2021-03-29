Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G India launch is set for March 30, the company confirmed through a post on Twitter. A registration page of the phone is also up on the Samsung India website with a 'notify me' button. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched in the US in 4G and 5G variants last year in September, but only the 4G variant of the phone was introduced in the Indian market in October. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will launch in India with a Snapdragon processor unlike its 4G variant that comes with an Exynos 990 SoC.

As per the post by Samsung on Twitter, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G will launch in India on Tuesday, March 30, and will go on sale the same day. People interested in buying the device can also register on the Samsung India website to get a notification when the phone launches in the country. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G launched in the US at a starting price of at $699 (roughly Rs. 51,400).

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G specifications

The Samsung S20 FE 5G launched in the US in October 2020 and is powered by a octa-core Snapdragon 856 SoC. The dual-SIM (Nano+eSIM) device runs on Android 11 with Samsung's One UI 3.0 on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with an aspect ratio of 84.8 percent and a pixel density of 407ppi.

The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens. You also get a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and a 123-degree field of view (FoV), as well as an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a 32-megapixel front camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens. The selfie camera also has auto-focus support.

The Samsung S20 FE 5G is equipped with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port, but lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the phone include accelerometer, compass, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, hall sensor, light sensor, and a proximity sensor.

In terms of battery, there's a 4,500mAh battery that supports 15W fast wired and wireless charging. The phone also supports Samsung's PowerShare, a feature for sharing power wirelessly with supported devices. The phone measures 159.8x74.5x8.4mm and weighs 190 grams.

