Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Live Images, Key Specifications Surface Online

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G leaks have picked up pace, and multiple live image photos of the phone have now been shared online. Key specifications of the handset have also been shared alongside. Samsung has not announced any official information regarding the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE yet, but the phone was briefly spotted on the Samsung Germany website and even on US telecom operator Verizon's website hinting that we may be close to the launch date. Samsung is hosting a virtual event called “Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan” on September 23, and the phone is likely to be unveiled at this event.

Tipster Jimmy is Promo has shared leaked live images of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The images reiterate that the handset will have a flat display and narrow bezels on all sides. The photos suggest a triple camera setup at the back and all the physical buttons on the right side of the phone. The tipster has also shared the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, including One UI 2.5 software and a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The tipster notes that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G may be IP68 waterproof and dustproof. The phone is expected to support 3x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom in one of the cameras. Up front, it is tipped to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera inside the hole-punch cutout in the top centre. The live photos also show that the phone will indeed be called the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, and not the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite as some reports suggested.

Previous reports claim the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE may have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The 5G variant is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, whereas the 4G model will be powered by the Exynos 990 SoC. It is tipped to pack 6GB of RAM and have a triple rear camera setup with two 12-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel snapper. The phone is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.