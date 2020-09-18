Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Live Images, Key Specifications Surface Online

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is tipped to come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ flat display.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 September 2020 18:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Live Images, Key Specifications Surface Online

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Jimmy Is Promo

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is expected to launch on September 23

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is tipped to have a triple rear camera setup
  • The phone may offer an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G leaks have picked up pace, and multiple live image photos of the phone have now been shared online. Key specifications of the handset have also been shared alongside. Samsung has not announced any official information regarding the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE yet, but the phone was briefly spotted on the Samsung Germany website and even on US telecom operator Verizon's website hinting that we may be close to the launch date. Samsung is hosting a virtual event called “Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan” on September 23, and the phone is likely to be unveiled at this event.

Tipster Jimmy is Promo has shared leaked live images of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The images reiterate that the handset will have a flat display and narrow bezels on all sides. The photos suggest a triple camera setup at the back and all the physical buttons on the right side of the phone. The tipster has also shared the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, including One UI 2.5 software and a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The tipster notes that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G may be IP68 waterproof and dustproof. The phone is expected to support 3x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom in one of the cameras. Up front, it is tipped to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera inside the hole-punch cutout in the top centre. The live photos also show that the phone will indeed be called the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, and not the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite as some reports suggested.

Previous reports claim the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE may have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The 5G variant is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, whereas the 4G model will be powered by the Exynos 990 SoC. It is tipped to pack 6GB of RAM and have a triple rear camera setup with two 12-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel snapper. The phone is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Live Images, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Design
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Garmin Forerunner 745 Smartwatch With Up to 7-Day Battery Life, Blood Oxygen Sensor Launched
IPL 2020 Live: Disney+ Hotstar Adds New Features to Bring In-Stadium Experience to Your Home

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Live Images, Key Specifications Surface Online
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Responds to Rs. 99 Disney+ Hotstar Premium Offer
  2. Samsung Galaxy M51 Review
  3. Realme Narzo 20 Series Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Google Pulls Paytm From Play Store Over 'Violation Of Policies'
  5. Moto E7 Plus Set to Launch in India on September 23 via Flipkart
  6. OnePlus 7T Getting a Commemorative White Colour Variant
  7. Vivo V20 Series Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. MarQ By Flipkart Launches New Smart TVs, Smart Home Speaker in India
  9. WhatsApp and CSC Launch a Chatbot to Promote Digital Literacy
  10. 7 Incredible iOS 14 Features for India That You Can Use Right Now
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme UI 2.0 to Be Launched on September 21 Alongside Realme Narzo 20 Series
  2. IPL 2020 Live: Disney+ Hotstar Adds New Features to Bring In-Stadium Experience to Your Home
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Live Images, Key Specifications Surface Online
  4. Garmin Forerunner 745 Smartwatch With Up to 7-Day Battery Life, Blood Oxygen Sensor Launched
  5. Trump Said to Block US Downloads of TikTok, WeChat From Sunday
  6. Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,500 for New and Existing Customers
  7. TikTok IPO Said to Be Planned by ByteDance to Win US Deal as Deadline Looms
  8. Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy M01s Price in India Cut By Up to Rs. 1,500
  9. Facebook Says It Will No Longer Show Health Groups in Recommendations
  10. Apple AirPower Mini Wireless Charger Allegedly Spotted in Leaked Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com