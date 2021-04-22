Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G variant with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC has been tipped to launch soon. Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 FE in September last year in both 4G and 5G models. The 4G variant is powered by the Exynos 990 SoC while the 5G variant is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Now, as per the new report, it looks like there will be a 4G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE with the Snapdragon 865 SoC effectively replacing the Exynos 990 variant.

After the launch of the 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy S20 FE in the US in September last year, only the 4G variant made its way to the Indian market a month later. Then last month, Samsung launched the 5G version of the phone here as well. Now, according to a report by WinFuture, the South Korean tech giant is planning on completely replacing the Exynos 990 SoC powered 4G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE with a 4G variant that will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The report states that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G has model number SM-G780G and it will carry the same specifications as the 5G variant but with the absence of the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. Interestingly, this variant of the phone is already listed on the company's Scandinavian website with four colour options – Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud Red, with a single 128GB storage model. However, there is no pricing or availability details for this Galaxy S20 FE.

The Galaxy S20 FE lineup has become a bit confusing with multiple variants already in the market and more to come. But it looks like Samsung is planning on retiring its Exynos 990 SoC powered model from the market, which makes sense given the underwhelming performance of this variant, especially compared to its Snapdragon counterpart. In fact, this is not the first time we have heard about such a plan as earlier this month, another report stated that same. But, at the time it was tipped that there will be a new variant with the Snapdragon 865+ SoC that will be replacing the Exynos 990-powered model.

It should be noted that as of now, Samsung has not shared any information on a new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE but an alleged mini-roadmap for Samsung's this year's events was leaked with an FE Unpacked event scheduled for August 19. This could be when the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE variant is launched.

