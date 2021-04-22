Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G Variant With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Tipped to Launch Soon

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 4G variant powered by Exynos 990 SoC that could be replaced by a model powered by Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 865+.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 April 2021 12:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with Exynos 990 may be discontinued

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G with Exynos 990 is expected to be replaced
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • Samsung has not shared any details on a new Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G variant with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC has been tipped to launch soon. Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 FE in September last year in both 4G and 5G models. The 4G variant is powered by the Exynos 990 SoC while the 5G variant is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Now, as per the new report, it looks like there will be a 4G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE with the Snapdragon 865 SoC effectively replacing the Exynos 990 variant.

After the launch of the 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy S20 FE in the US in September last year, only the 4G variant made its way to the Indian market a month later. Then last month, Samsung launched the 5G version of the phone here as well. Now, according to a report by WinFuture, the South Korean tech giant is planning on completely replacing the Exynos 990 SoC powered 4G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE with a 4G variant that will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The report states that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G has model number SM-G780G and it will carry the same specifications as the 5G variant but with the absence of the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. Interestingly, this variant of the phone is already listed on the company's Scandinavian website with four colour options – Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud Red, with a single 128GB storage model. However, there is no pricing or availability details for this Galaxy S20 FE.

The Galaxy S20 FE lineup has become a bit confusing with multiple variants already in the market and more to come. But it looks like Samsung is planning on retiring its Exynos 990 SoC powered model from the market, which makes sense given the underwhelming performance of this variant, especially compared to its Snapdragon counterpart. In fact, this is not the first time we have heard about such a plan as earlier this month, another report stated that same. But, at the time it was tipped that there will be a new variant with the Snapdragon 865+ SoC that will be replacing the Exynos 990-powered model.

It should be noted that as of now, Samsung has not shared any information on a new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE but an alleged mini-roadmap for Samsung's this year's events was leaked with an FE Unpacked event scheduled for August 19. This could be when the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE variant is launched.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Vibrant 120Hz Super AMOLED screen
  • Versatile and capable cameras
  • Lots of software features
  • Bad
  • Gets warm when stressed
  • Disappointing battery life
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
