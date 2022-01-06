Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Sold Over 10 Million Units Globally: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G variant comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 6 January 2022 17:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Sold Over 10 Million Units Globally: Report

Galaxy S20 FE 4G update reportedly comes with firmware version G780GXXU3BUL9

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched in September 2020
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G model was launched in India
  • Android 12 update brings One UI 4.0 as a new custom skin

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has reportedly sold more than 10 million units globally since its launch. The handset, also known as Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, went official in September 2020. With this new sales milestone, the Galaxy S20 FE smartphone has reportedly become one of the company's best-selling Galaxy smartphones over the past year. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes in both 4G and 5G versions. The former packs an octa-core Exynos 990 SoC. The 5G option, on the other hand, comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. In a separate development, Galaxy S20 FE 4G has started receiving a stable Android 12 update. The update brings Samsung's latest custom skin, One UI 4.0. Samsung recently unveiled the much-awaited Galaxy S20 FE successor — Galaxy S21 FE. It will go on sale in India starting January 11.

Citing a statement from the South Korean tech giant, a report by 9to5Google says that over 10 million units of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE have been sold since its launch in Q4 2020. As per the report, Galaxy S20 FE is one of the company's best-selling Galaxy smartphones over the past year.

Separately, as reported by SamMobile, the 4G variant of Galaxy S20 FE is said to have started receiving the latest Android security patch. As per the report, the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G comes with firmware version G780GXXU3BUL9 and brings the December 2021 Android security patch to Galaxy S20 FE 4G phones with model number SM-G780G in Malaysia.

If past updates are any indication, Samsung is likely to expand the rollout of its latest update for the phones to other markets in the coming days. The update brings some of the core Android 12 features alongside a slew of upgrades under One UI 4.0. It will bring a new UI design, new widget styles, improved privacy and security features, and camera and microphone indicators.

The latest update will arrive automatically to eligible devices. However, Galaxy S20 FE 4G users in Malaysia can also manually check for the stable Android 12 update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Users are advised to update their phones while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi network and put on charging.

 

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Vibrant 120Hz Super AMOLED screen
  • Versatile and capable cameras
  • Lots of software features
  • Bad
  • Gets warm when stressed
  • Disappointing battery life
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung, Samsung Security Update, December Android Security Patch
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Sold Over 10 Million Units Globally: Report
