Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is said to be in the works, and leaks surrounding the handset have been aplenty. A new leak suggests the phone will unveiled towards the end of September or beginning of October. Key specifications and renders of the phone have also surfaced online ahead of this probable launch, leaving very little to the imagination. Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is expected to come in 5G and 4G versions, with the former integrating Snapdragon 865 SoC, while the latter being powered by the Exynos 990 SoC. It is tipped to have a triple camera setup with a 12-megapixel main camera. The phone may also be called the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite at launch.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition design and specifications (expected)

WinFuture has shared multiple alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition aka Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite. This phone will reportedly sit alongside the flagship Samsung Galaxy S20 series, but will have toned-down specifications to make the price tag more aggressive. The leaked renders suggest that the phone will have a hole-punch flat display with the cutout placed in the top centre. At the back, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is reported to have a rectangular-shaped camera module. There's expected to be an in-display fingerprint scanner on board, and it is rumoured to come in wide range of colours - white, blue, orange, lavender, green and red.

As for specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is reported to run on Android 10-based Samsung One UI 2.x software. It is tipped to feature a flat 6.5-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 407ppo pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The 5G variant is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, whereas the 4G model will be powered by the Exynos 990 SoC. The phone is tipped to pack 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

There's expected to be a triple camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition with a 12-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 123-degree field-of-view, and an 8-megapixel zoom camera with f/2.0 aperture that will offer 3x optical zoom.

Up front, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition may have a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The phone is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery and it may be bundled with a 15-watt charger.

Connectivity options are expected to include 5G (depending on model), 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and USB Type-C port. The handset is said to support wireless and reverse wireless charging. It is expected to have two stereo speakers with optimisation by AKG and a metal frame. The phone is said to be measures at 74.5x159.8x8.4mm thin and weigh 190 grams.

Sensors on board are tipped to include accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetic sensor, hall sensor, light sensor, virtual proximity sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is expected to be IP68 waterproof and dustproof.

As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is expected to launch towards the end of September or beginning of October 2020.

