Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, also known as the Galaxy S20 Lite, has reportedly been spotted on Geekbench sporting Exynos 990 processor. The development comes as a surprise because the phone was earlier tipped to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. A lot of details have emerged around the alleged device through several tips and reports in the past few weeks, including its expected display and battery capacity. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is expected to launch sometime in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Geekbench listing for Samsung SM-G780F that is believed to be the Indian variant of Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition suggests the presence of Exynos 990 SoC in the phone. The listed was first spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav. The phone managed a score of 588 and 2,448 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. Further, the listing suggests the presence of Android 10 and 8GB of RAM.

This, however, isn't the only alleged Galaxy S20 Fan Edition listing spotted on Geekbench. Another version with model number SM-G781B was spotted last month on the benchmarking platform. Believed to be the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite, the device was listed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and 6GB RAM.

Samsung hasn't officially confirmed any of the specifications yet or even the existence of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is expected to feature a 120Hz display and an IP68-certified build. Further, the device is said to feature 4,500mAh battery that is the same as the Galaxy S20+ and the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. Another tip also suggested that the phone could feature a triple rear camera setup that will comprise a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom.

The device, expected to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2020, may be offered in four colour variants - green, orange, red, and white.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.