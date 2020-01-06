Samsung has officially confirmed that date of its next Galaxy Unpacked event - February 11, 2020 - just over a month from now. In case you are not familiar, the Galaxy Unpacked is the marquee event where Samsung has a tradition of launching its Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series flagship phones. As for the event next month, Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S11 series phones, which as per some reports, might officially debut as the Galaxy S20 series. Samsung is also tipped to unveil its next foldable phone, tentatively called the Galaxy Fold 2, at its February 11 event.

The Galaxy Unpacked event will kick off at 11am PST (12:30am IST) on February 11 in San Francisco. The video invite for Samsung's upcoming mega launch event hints at the arrival of two separate class of devices - the next Galaxy S series flagships and the possibly the Galaxy Fold 2. Samsung has also teased the debut of "new, innovative devices", which hints at multiple phones being in the pipeline, and even some new smart home and wearable devices as well, with the Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds popping up lately.

Starting with the Galaxy S11 series, Samsung is reportedly looking to change the naming convention of its Galaxy S series phones and might call it the Galaxy S20 series. A total of three phones are said to fall under this lineup - the vanilla Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Leaks have given us an idea as to how the upcoming Samsung flagships might look like, but their rumoured specifications are something that will certainly get fans excited.

A 108-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS, and a periscope-style camera module with 5x optical zoom will lead the imaging department. Camera features might include support for 8K video capture at 30fps, Director's View, Night Hyperlapse, and Vertical Panorama among others. The phones' curved Dynamic AMOLED display will reportedly sport a centrally-positioned hole-punch while the refresh rate is said to be 120Hz. As for the Galaxy Fold 2, it is tipped to feature a clamshell design akin to the Motorola Razr (2019), but details about its specifications are rather slim as of now.

