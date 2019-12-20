Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event will see the debut of the Galaxy S11 series, and going by leaks and the company's launch timeline history, it will happen in the third week of February. But extensive leaks about the Galaxy S11 series - which is said to include the standard Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11+, and the Galaxy S11e - have already surfaced online. From leak-based schematics to internal specifications, a lot has been said and written about the Galaxy S11 series phones months ahead of their launch. Here's everything we know about so far about the Galaxy S11, S11+, and the Galaxy S11e.

Samsung Galaxy S11 series launch date

Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy S11 series phones on February 18 next year, and is also tipped to unveil the Galaxy Fold successor at the same event. To recall, Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 series on February 22 in San Francisco. While the leak should definitely be processed with some scepticism, the February 18 launch date does fall in line with previous Galaxy Unpacked events where Samsung unveiled new Galaxy S-series flagships.

Samsung Galaxy S11 series price

Galaxy S11 is tipped to pack a penta-lens rear camera setup

Photo Credit: OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

So far, the leak arena is mum on the pricing of Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11+, and the Galaxy S11e. The Galaxy S11e was priced at $749.99 (roughly Rs. 53,000), while Galaxy S11 started at $899 (roughly Rs. 64,000). Keeping that in mind, a starting price of around $800 (roughly Rs. 56,000) can safely be assumed for the Galaxy S11 series, provided Samsung doesn't pull a surprise (which is unlikely given the upgrades rumoured for the phones).

Samsung Galaxy S11 series specifications and features

Samsung is tipped to launch the Galaxy S11 in three screen sizes and a total of five variants, with the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11e said to get both 4G and 5G variants. Moreover, the Galaxy S11 series phones will be available with two different SoCs in different markets - the Snapdragon 865 and the in-house Exynos 990. However, some reports say that the Galaxy S11 series phones will pack the Exynos 9830 SoC. It will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of internal storage that will reportedly follow the latest UFS standard.

Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with hole-punch

Samsung Galaxy S11+ will reportedly pack a custom 108-megapixel rear camera

Photo Credit: OnLeaks / CashKaro

The Galaxy S11e is said to pack either a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch display. The Galaxy S11, on the other hand, will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch screen size, while the Galaxy S11+ might sport have a 6.9-inch display. The resolution will reportedly be full-HD+ or above, while the panel will be Dynamic AMOLED type with 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S11 trio will flaunt a hole-punch design, with the Galaxy S11e leak-based renders revealing a centrally-positioned hole-punch akin to the Galaxy Note 10. Leaked images of screen protectors suggest that the S11 trio will feature a curved display with extremely thin top and bottom bezels.

108-megapixel primary camera

The biggest upgrade that the Galaxy S11 series phones are said to bring is in the camera department. Samsung will reportedly equip the Galaxy S11 series phones with the in-house 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX camera sensor that employs Tetracell technology (2x2 pixel binning), Smart-ISO technology, Super-PD autofocus for fast and accurate autofocus, and the ISOCELL Plus technology. However, the Galaxy S11+ is tipped to feature a custom 108-megapixel sensor called the ISOCELL Bright HM1. It is the second-generation 108-megapixel camera sensor from Samsung that employs 9-cell pixel binning (3x3 pixels) technology to improve the imaging output.

48-megapixel telephoto lens, 5x optical zoom

All Samsung Galaxy S11 series phones are said to pack a 48-megapixel telephoto lens

Photo Credit: PriceBaba / OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11+, and the Galaxy S11e are also tipped to pack a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. This telephoto lens will reportedly employ a periscope-style design to provide 5x optical zoom support. Samsung's sister firm, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, will reportedly supply the optical zoom module for the Galaxy S11 series phones that will also have OIS support. This is the most powerful telephoto lens on a smartphone so far, positioning the Galaxy S11 trio in an altogether different league when it comes to imaging hardware.

More cameras, more features

The Galaxy S11e renders suggest that it will pack three rear cameras – a primary shooter, a wide-angle snapper, and a telephoto lens. The Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+, on the other hand, are said to pack five rear cameras that include a primary 108-megapixel camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, a wide-angle snapper, a macro shooter, and a depth sensor or ToF 3D lens. However, new reports suggest that there will be three main cameras – an ultra-wide-angle shooter, a high-resolution main camera, and periscope zoom lens – accompanied by a ToF sensor and LED flash.

Galaxy S11 trio is said to pack an in-house periscope-style camera module with 5x optical zoom

APK teardown of the Samsung Camera app recently hinted that the Galaxy S11 series phones will offer support for 8K video recording at 30fps. The upcoming flagships will also introduce some new camera features such as Director's View, Night Hyperlapse, Single Take Photo, Vertical Panorama, and custom filters. Laser autofocus and PDAF are also tipped for the Galaxy S11 series phones.

Larger batteries, faster charging

The Galaxy S11e is said to pack a 3,730mAh battery, while the Galaxy S11+ will come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. However, there are rumours that the charging capacity will go up to 45W, and wireless charging support is on board as well. All three Galaxy S11 series phones are said to pack an in-display fingerprint sensor with an upgraded sensing module. Samsung is rumoured to go all out with the Galaxy S11 series phones when it comes to innovation and packing in the most powerful hardware, especially in the camera department. We'll get to know more as their launch inches closer.

Samsung Galaxy S11 Tipped to Pack 108-Megapixel Camera, Might Offer 5x Optical Zoom Support

Samsung Galaxy S11 Series Phones Tipped to Pack 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, Galaxy S11+ Might Feature Custom 108-Megapixel Sensor

Samsung Galaxy S11 May Feature Unannounced Exynos 9830, Snapdragon 865 SoCs: Report

Samsung Galaxy S11 Series, Galaxy Fold Successor Tipped to Launch February 18

Samsung Galaxy S11+ Battery Capacity Leaked as 5,000mAh, Biggest Battery Yet on a Samsung Flagship