Samsung Galaxy S11 series is expected to launch in the third week of February 2020, and leaks surrounding the phones have been aplenty. The company is expected to bring three phones – Samsung Galaxy S11, Samsung Galaxy S11e, and Samsung Galaxy S11+ as a part of the Galaxy S11 series. The Galaxy S11-series phones will support 5G, and now, a report suggests that the most premium phone in the lineup will integrate a custom 108-megapixel camera sensor that will be different than the ISOCELL HMX Bright sensor unveiled a few months ago.

Tipster Ice Universe claims that the most premium variant of the Galaxy S11 series will incorporate an 108-megapixel sensor. This won't be the ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor launched a few months ago. The tipster says that this new custom sensor will be superior in quality, and come with a high cost attached to it. However, it will be of the same size i.e. 1/1.3-inch. The details of the superior quality and the differences between the two sensors haven't been detailed by the tipster, and Samsung should offer official details in the coming weeks. Even the base Galaxy S11 variant is reported to sport a second gen 108-megapixel sensor and offer 5x optical zoom support.

Separately, Samsung Galaxy S11e has been spotted on 3C certification website in China. The listing reveals that the most affordable variant will come with the EP –TA800 charger i.e. support for 25W fast charging. This means the entire Galaxy S11 series should get support for 25W fast charging support. The listing also reiterates support for 5G as well.

Past reports about the Galaxy S11+ suggest the presence of a large 5,000mAh battery, five rear cameras, and a hole-punch display. The Galaxy S11e, on the other hand, is reported to sport triple rear cameras, a hole-punch display, and a 3,730mAh battery.